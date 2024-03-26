2024 USBC Power50 Women's Luncheon Celebrates Black HERstory and National Women's History Month

The 2024 USBC Power 50 Women's Luncheon in D.C. celebrated Black women's leadership and achievements in business, politics, and culture, featuring influential speakers and corporate support.

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) hosted the prestigious 2024 USBC Power 50 Women's Luncheon on Thursday, March 21st, at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C., marking a significant celebration of Black HERstory and National Women's History Month. The annual, sold-out event honored the 2024 USBC Power 50 Class, bringing together luminaries and leaders in business, politics, and culture to highlight the achievements and contributions of Black women across various sectors.

The luncheon featured an array of distinguished speakers and honorees, including a reading of a letter from Vice President Kamala Harris by Kristin Allen, Special Assistant to the President, Communications Director for the Vice President. First Lady Dawn Moore, a Power 50 Honoree, delivered poignant remarks that resonated with the attendees. A highlight of the event was a panel discussion with Power 50 Honorees and business powerhouses Dia Simms, Co-Founder of Pronghorn, and Kimberly A. Blackwell, Founder & CEO of PMM Agency, moderated by Tanya Lombard.

An intimate armchair conversation with USBC Woman of the Year Arian Simone, Founder & CEO of Fearless Fund, and Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO of U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., offered deep insights into the challenges and triumphs of Black women entrepreneurs. The event closed with motivational words from Power 50 Honoree and Celebrity Stylist / Designer Michele Lopez, leaving attendees inspired and empowered.

Media Mogul and Pioneer Cathy Hughes was honored as the 2024 Global Trailblazer of the Year, celebrating her significant contributions to media and her trailblazing efforts in championing diversity and inclusion.

The luncheon was made possible through partnerships with leading corporations committed to diversity and empowerment, including AT&T, Amazon, Walmart, Pronghorn, Cadillac, and Comcast. Guests enjoyed a VIP Reception featuring beverages from Black women-owned spirit brands Uncle Nearest, McBride Sisters Wine Co., TCapri Tequila, and Redd Rose Vodka.

In line with USBC's commitment to supporting Black businesses, all aspects of the event were produced and supported by Black woman-owned enterprises. Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., expressed, "Thursday's celebration is not just about acknowledging the incredible accomplishments of these formidable women; it's about reaffirming our dedication to creating a supportive ecosystem for Black businesses and entrepreneurs to prosper. The journeys of success we spotlight today embody the resilience, creativity, and fortitude inherent within the Black community. At USBC, we pay tribute to Black HERstory daily, and the USBC Power 50 class embodies the trailblazing spirit of today's women, setting the groundwork for the generations to come."

2024 USBC Power 50 Honorees

June Ambrose , Award-Winning Creative Director, Costume Designer, & Entrepreneur

, Award-Winning Creative Director, Costume Designer, & Entrepreneur Tarshena Armstrong, General Motors - Director, Diversity Marketing & Development

Dr. Leah Austin , National Black Child Development Institute - President

, National Black Child Development Institute - President Keenan Austin-Reed , The Alpine Group - Partner

, The Alpine Group - Partner De'Ara Balenger, Mastera - Co-Founder

Omi Bell , Black Girl Ventures - Founder & CEO

, Black Girl Ventures - Founder & CEO Kimberly A. Blackwell , PMM Agency - Chief Executive Officer

, PMM Agency - Chief Executive Officer Angela Bowie , Arise - Vice President, Public Policy

, Arise - Vice President, Public Policy Kendra Bracken-Ferguson , BrainTrust - Founder & CEO

, BrainTrust - Founder & CEO Jessica Brown, College Gurl - Founder & CEO

Gurl - Founder & CEO Tabitha Brown , Author, Actress & Entrepreneur

, Author, Actress & Entrepreneur Kandi Burruss , Kandi Koated Enterprises, Entrepreneur, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, & TV Personality

, Kandi Koated Enterprises, Entrepreneur, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, & TV Personality Tasha Cole , Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee - Deputy of Executive Director

, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee - Deputy of Executive Director Rachelle Daglis , CNGLMRT - Founder & CEO

, CNGLMRT - Founder & CEO Phyllis Dickerson , African American Mayors Association (AAMA) - CEO

, African American Mayors Association (AAMA) - CEO Beatrice Dixon , The Honey Pot Company - Founder & CEO

, The Honey Pot Company - Founder & CEO Michelle Ebanks , Apollo Theatre - President

, Apollo Theatre - President Drinal Foster, Wells Fargo - SVP, Workforce Engagement Leader

Jessica Fulton , The Joint Center - VP of Policy

, The Joint Center - VP of Policy Erika Gibson , Liberty Mutual - Assistant Vice President and Director, Supplier Diversity & Responsible Sourcing

, Liberty Mutual - Assistant Vice President and Director, Supplier Diversity & Responsible Sourcing Glenda Gill , Save a Girl Save a World - Founder & CEO

, Save a Girl Save a World - Founder & CEO Hope Goins , U.S. House of Representatives - Senior Congressional Staffer, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security

, U.S. House of Representatives - Senior Congressional Staffer, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security Raquel Graham , Roq Innovation - Founder & CEO

, Roq Innovation - Founder & CEO Anisa Green , AT&T - Director, Federal Regulatory

, AT&T - Director, Federal Regulatory Tiffany Hainesworth , TCapri Tequila - Founder & CEO

, TCapri Tequila - Founder & CEO Diedra Henry-Spires , Small Business Administration - Senior Advisor to the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator.

, Small Business Administration - Senior Advisor to the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator. Taraji P. Henson, Actress, Producer & Entrepreneur

Terri Hines , FOX Sports - Executive Vice President, Communications

, FOX Sports - Executive Vice President, Communications Cheryl Jackson , Minnie's Pantry - Founder & CEO / ForbesBLK Advisory Board

, Minnie's Pantry - Founder & CEO / ForbesBLK Advisory Board Teri Johnson , Harlem Candle Company - Founder & CEO

, Harlem Candle Company - Founder & CEO Arsha Jones , Capital City Mambo Sauce - Founder & CEO

, Capital City Mambo Sauce - Founder & CEO Michele Lopez , Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Designer

, Celebrity Stylist, Fashion Designer Robin McBride , McBride Sisters Wine Company - Co-Founder

, McBride Sisters Wine Company - Co-Founder Andréa McBride-John, McBride Sisters Wine Company - Co-Founder

Dawn Moore , State of Maryland - First Lady of Maryland

, - First Lady of Tara Murray , National Urban League - Executive Director of the Washington Bureau, Senior Vice President for Policy & Advocacy

, National Urban League - Executive Director of the Washington Bureau, Senior Vice President for Policy & Advocacy Sharon Page , Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation - Executive Director

, Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation - Executive Director Dr. Miatheresa Pate, New York City Public Schools - Chief of Schools

Public Schools - Chief of Schools Abby Phillips , CNN News Anchor and Media Personality

, CNN News Anchor and Media Personality Vivian Pickard , Pickard Group - Founder & CEO

, Pickard Group - Founder & CEO Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson , Cheryl Magazine - Editor-In-Chief

, Cheryl Magazine - Editor-In-Chief Michelle Rice , TV One and CLEO TV - President

, TV One and CLEO TV - President Nykidra 'Nyki Robinson, Black Girls Vote - Founder & CEO

Dia Simms , Pronghorn - Co-Founder

, Pronghorn - Co-Founder Trisch Smith , Edelman - Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

, Edelman - Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Carrisa Smith , FOX Corporation - Vice President of External Affairs and Government Affairs

, FOX Corporation - Vice President of External Affairs and Government Affairs Dasha Smith , National Football League - Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

, National Football League - Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer Janell Stephens , Camille Rose - Founder & CEO

, - Founder & CEO Stacey D.Stewart , Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) - Chief Executive Officer

, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) - Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Sykes , Community Impact Strategist

, Community Impact Strategist Marie Sylla-Dixon , Albertsons - Senior Vice President, Policy and External Affairs

, Albertsons - Senior Vice President, Policy and External Affairs Charlene Tarver , The Women's Economic Institute, Inc. - Founder & CEO

, The Women's Economic Institute, Inc. - Founder & CEO Adrienne Trimble , Sysco Corporation - Vice President, Chief Diversity & Culture Officer

, Sysco Corporation - Vice President, Chief Diversity & Culture Officer Dr. KarleenaTuggle-McDaniel, ProBlk Health - Founder & CEO

Caroline Wagna, Wagna Woman & Essence Ventures - Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Congresswoman Maxine Waters , California's 43rd Congressional District

, 43rd Congressional District Fawn Weaver , Uncle Nearest - Founder & CEO

, Uncle Nearest - Founder & CEO Robyn Wells , VP Assistant Counsel - GM Financial - OnStar Insurance

, VP Assistant Counsel - GM Financial - OnStar Insurance Alicia Wilson , JPMorgan Chase - Managing Director and Head of North America for Regional Philanthropy

For more information on the 2024 USBC Power 50 Women's Luncheon, please visit https://www.usbcwomenofpower.com/.

The USBC Power 50 Women's Luncheon is a cornerstone event that not only celebrates but also galvanizes the momentum of Black women's leadership and entrepreneurship. As it continues to grow, it serves as a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for future generations, demonstrating the indomitable spirit and contributions of Black women to society and the economy.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Murphy

Head of Media & Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.