2024 Washington Policy Outlook - Updates on Federal Policy Issues

AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Extension Section, "Washington Policy Outlook" will focus on contemporary, federal policy issues affecting agriculture. The presenters will provide insight from their unique perspectives and work for Congress, USDA, and related agencies. The presenters will discuss policy development and implementation addressing current and upcoming policy issues for agriculture as well as the role of economics in the process.

Presentations in this session:

Perspectives from the House Agriculture Committee, Majority

Justin R. Benavidez, Texas A&M University

Perspectives from the House Agriculture Committee, Minority

Emily E. Pliscott, House Agriculture Committee

Perspectives from the Senate Agriculture Committee, Majority

Steven Wallander, USDA-Economic Research Service

Perspectives from the Senate Agriculture Committee, Minority

John C. Newton, American Farm Bureau Federation

Perspectives from USDA

Seth D. Meyer, USDA

This session will take place on Monday, July 29 from 10:00 am –11:30 am CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Acadia on the third floor.

If you are interested in attending the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.

