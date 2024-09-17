2024 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale Announces Excellence in Design Awards

"The decisions were anything but easy with an astounding range of truly museum-quality handcrafted work to choose from," says WDC executive director Allison Merrit. Post this

The WDC's top prize, the $5,000 Best of Show Award, went to Kelly Maxwell Designs and Red Tail Forge Works out of Nashville, Tennessee, for a table made with a sustainably sourced cross-section of American timber as its base, and sprouting delicate hand-forged steel branches and leaves to support a finely honed top. Wooden Sound, out of Preston, Idaho, took home the Best Artist in the Woodworking category award for a wonderfully wise-in-design table with refined game-board inlay and a pair of wood-and-leather chairs.

Tim Groth Furniture happily received a new-this-year honor, the Best Western Artistry Award, from WDC sponsor Mountain Living magazine. Judged and presented by members of magazine staff to the juried work from the WDC thought to best represent the type of Western artistry celebrated by the magazine, Groth's superb wooden sofa upholstered with sink-into sheepskin, wool and leather and cleverly decorated with rivets and joinery won the artist a $1,500 cash prize from Mountain Living. Matt Downer Designs, out of Rico, Colorado, earned the Best Artist in the Mixed Media category this year, taking home $1,000 for his handcrafted heirloom table. And Ashley Delonas, of Mountain Girl Studios out of Pocatello, Idaho, returned to the WDC for the fourth year to win the Best Artist in the Accents category for her glass and found-antler chandelier, one of a series of Delonas works akin to statement jewelry for the home, crafted with precision and passion.

William Mendoza's Quill Bill Creations, out of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, earned the Best Artist award in the Fashion category for his distinctive jewelry handmade from porcupine quills to honor the Native American belief in quillwork as sacred and healing, both in its creation and adornment. Another Native American-inspired piece, a striking headdress, its feathers painstakingly crafted from steel, won the Honorable Mention in the Accents category for Northern Lights Steel, earning a $200 prize sponsored by Wyoming Whiskey.

Cowboy couture walked the runway again this year at the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale's Thursday night opening Preview Party + Fashion Show, sponsored by handcrafted agave spirits distillery Wild Common, as designers won awards in the Fashion category. Jennie Montana of Bozeman, Montana, earned the Best Collection Award, recognized by the judges for her exquisite work weaving fibers of locally ranched bison, alpaca and sheep into her one-of-a-kind appliquéd coats and capes. Stella Thomas Designs of Oklahoma also wowed the live-fashion-show guests, receiving the Honorable Mention for Fashion Show with her superb collection of wearable art and sculptural clothing designs crafted from must-feel fabrics and textures. The Best Artist in the Jewelry category went to world-traveler photojournalist Liz Gilbert's Shompole Collection out of Brooklyn, New York, while another New York-based designer, Yuta Powell, earned a Fashion category Honorable Mention for her Western wear, and Chrissy Glenn Sculptress of Cody, Wyoming, received the Honorable Mention in Jewelry for her sterling silver arrowhead necklace.

A full list of all the 2024 Western Design Conference Design Excellence Awards can be viewed here.

