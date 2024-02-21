2024 Workplace Trends Report Unveils Latest Employee Data Paired with Practical Advice

"The trends change, but the answer is always the same. Consuming data and then acting on it is what creates magnetic cultures, improves employee experience, and inspires employee impact," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. Post this

"What makes a great workplace? The latest research is making headlines – but insights alone don't make work better. We've been in this business for over 20 years, and in that time, we've captured data from millions of employees. The trends change, but the answer is always the same. Consuming data and then acting on it is what creates magnetic cultures, improves employee experience, and inspires employee impact," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "To help workplace leaders do that, we've paired the most meaningful 2024 trends with practical and proven advice."

Some of the original research indicates AI, change management, and retention are prominent themes shaping the workplace in 2024:

"Whether you're tackling burnout or struggling to retain your critical talent, this report is for you," Quantum Workplace Lead Researcher Shane McFeely said. "This report gives leaders data-backed strategies so organizations can act on the themes impacting the workplace today and tomorrow. Leaders have a real-time trends report they can bookmark and return to as the workplace and employee perceptions continue to change."

Data in the report are generated from one of the largest databases on employee experience in the U.S., including over 700,000 voices across more than 8,000 organizations.

Stay informed of 2024 workplace trends in Quantum Workplace's Not Another Employee Engagement Trends Report.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, Forvis, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

