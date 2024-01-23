2024 YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championship to be Held in Ocala, FL

This is the first year the YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championships will be held at FAST, and the event will continue at this location until 2026. Post this

"We extend our gratitude to the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau for its generous support of this event," said Meredith Griffin, Manager for National Competitive Events for Y-USA. "Its commitment to this event underscores the significance of fostering community and promoting the spirit of competition – we're excited to create a splash and create lasting memories in Ocala over the next three years!"

"We are very fortunate to welcome the YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championships to Ocala/Marion County and continue our development as an elite swimming destination," said Loretta Shaffer, Tourism Development Director. "With an estimated economic impact of $2.4 million, this season-culminating championship will provide significant growth to our local economy. We hope everyone enjoys this spectacular facility and has a great time exploring our wonderful outdoor playground."

The first YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championship took place in 1986 in Cincinnati, OH. Recent hosts have included Greensboro, NC, Indianapolis, IN, and College Park, MD. For almost 40 years, the event has played host to thousands of youth and teen swimmers – many of whom have gone on to compete and earn medals at the collegiate, professional, masters and Olympic levels.

Interview and media opportunities available upon request. The FAST facility is located at 4635 SW 67 Avenue Road, Ocala, FL 34474.

