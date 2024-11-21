2025 Aragon Research Globe™ for AI Agent Platforms Highlights the Rise of Generative AI

"The convergence of generative AI and conversational AI has ushered in a new era of possibilities for AI agent platforms." - Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Post this

Generative AI is significantly enhancing the conversational abilities of intelligent virtual agents.

Leading solutions personalize the customer journey for improved customer experiences.

Businesses should seek solutions with models pre-trained on the lexicon relevant to their specific use cases.

It is crucial to understand the implications of data and information security when implementing generative AI solutions.

The emergence of large language models (LLMs) like Google Gemini Ultra, OpenAI GPT-4, and Meta's LaMDA has revolutionized conversational AI, transforming it into what Aragon Research now calls Agent Platforms. These platforms leverage LLMs to enable enterprises to build and deploy sophisticated digital agents capable of handling a wider range of tasks.

This Globe report focuses on 21 key providers in the AI Agent Platforms market, including ADA, Aisera, Amelia, Avaamo, AWS, Boost.ai, Cognigy, Druid, Google, Kore.ai, LivePerson, Microsoft, Omilia, Onereach, Openstream, Oracle, Rul.ai, Salesforce, UIB, Uniphore, and Yellow.ai.

The 2025 AI Agent Platforms report emphasizes that different providers offer varying capabilities, and businesses should prioritize their specific needs and desired outcomes when selecting a vendor. Additionally, it highlights the importance of professional services in the early stages of deployment and training of virtual agents.

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves both enterprise and provider clients, covering cloud, digital, and emerging technologies. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

