2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners Announced

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY) Branch Winners have been selected, honoring the outstanding leadership, resilience, and service of military spouses across the nation and overseas. Now in its 17th year, the AFI MSOY® program continues to recognize spouses who go beyond the homefront—leading advocacy efforts, strengthening communities, and driving meaningful change for military families.
Since 2008, the AFI Military Spouse of the Year® program has celebrated spouses who turn challenges into opportunities, launch initiatives that improve military life, and use their voices to shape policy and support service members and their families in profound ways. This year's branch winners exemplify the unwavering commitment, innovation, and leadership that define today's military spouse community.
The 2025 AFI Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners Are:
- Army: Vince Afaisen
- Marine Corps: Brittany Contreras
- Navy: Jennifer Barnhill
- Air Force: Shaun Beal
- Space Force: Meljun Kruk
- Coast Guard: Jaime Billert
- National Guard: Hope Daupert
"Military spouses are the backbone of our armed forces, providing strength, leadership, and unwavering support to their families and communities," said Lori Simmons, Executive Director of Armed Forces Insurance. "These exceptional spouses are not just supporting military life—they are shaping it. We are honored to recognize their contributions and look forward to seeing their impact continue to grow."
These branch winners now advance in the competition for the 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® title. The national voting period opens on March 6 and closes on March 7, after which a panel of judges will evaluate finalists across five key criteria: military community involvement, leadership, community-building efforts, communication, and personal story. The overall 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® will be announced on May 8, 2025, at a special event in Arlington, VA, in celebration of National Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
To learn more about the 2025 AFI Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners, visit www.msoy.afi.org.
About Armed Forces Insurance: Founded in 1887 by military leaders, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) has been committed to protecting those who serve for over a century. Providing comprehensive property and casualty insurance solutions to military professionals in the U.S. and abroad, AFI goes beyond insurance—it is a dedicated partner in the military community. AFI is the proud founder of the Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY) program, a nationally recognized initiative that celebrates the leadership, resilience, and contributions of military spouses. The AFI MSOY program operates as part of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation, working to amplify the voices of military spouses and support their efforts to advocate, lead, and strengthen military families worldwide. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by military families, Armed Forces Insurance delivers exceptional, personalized service tailored to their needs. For more information about the Military Spouse of the Year® program, visit www.msoy.afi.org. To learn more about AFI's insurance solutions, visit www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
