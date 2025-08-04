2025 Association Benchmarking Report Reveals Associations Are Doing More with Less

Christine Shaw, CEO and President of Naylor, announced, "The 2025 Association Benchmarking Report highlights the innovative strategies association leaders are using to adapt, grow, and drive meaningful change. Post this

Based on survey responses from over 300 senior association professionals across North America, the report provides in-depth analysis of trends in member engagement, communications, events, staffing, technology, and non-dues revenue.

Christine Shaw, CEO and President of Naylor, announced, "The 2025 Association Benchmarking Report highlights the innovative strategies association leaders are using to adapt, grow, and drive meaningful change. At the same time, it reflects the very real challenges they're working to overcome. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who participated in this year's study—your insights help shape a resource that empowers our community to lead with clarity and confidence."

Key findings from this year's report include:

Communication frequency jumped to 30.4 touchpoints per month, up four from 2024

Live events dominate engagement, with conferences, committee meetings, and networking events among the top five most-valued tools

AI adoption surged, with 58% of associations using it occasionally or frequently—up from 36% last year

LinkedIn rose 13 percentage points to become the top social platform for member engagement

Top challenges: generating non-dues revenue (61%), communicating member benefits (57%), and combating information overload (52%)

51% of associations report being understaffed, particularly in data and strategy roles

Sponsorships, exhibit sales, and advertising remain the top non-dues revenue sources, though bandwidth limitations persist

To download the full 2025 Association Benchmarking Report, click here.

