2025 Buyers Guide: Best Magic Mushroom Edibles of 2025 by The Cannabis Pharmacy

Whether you're microdosing magic mushroom edibles for creativity, chasing introspection, or just vibing on a higher frequency, the world of mushroom edibles is expanding fast—and 2025 brought the heat. We've rounded up the best magic mushroom edibles of the year, available now at Cannabis Pharmacy.

Elevate your mind, taste buds, and consciousness—one bite at a time.

Let's start with the strongest and most refined of them all…

#1: Rize Dark Crunch Mushroom Chocolate Bar – Megadose Edition

Caution: Extremely Potent! Start low, go slow.

The Dark Crunch Mushroom Chocolate Bar by Rize is the elite heavyweight champion of magic mushroom edibles. Handcrafted with 70% premium dark chocolate and studded with crispy Cocoa Krispies, it blends indulgence with intention.

Why It Ranks #1:

12g Bar with precise dosing for microdosing or going full "God Mode"

Infused with Lion's Mane & Organic Mushroom Alkaloid Extract to support mood, cognition, and clarity

No synthetics, no Amanita, no hemp—just clean, plant-based power

Dosing options from microdose to full-blown spiritual liftoff

"One square for clarity. Eight squares for a trip to Saturn."

#2: Wunder Grape Mushroom Gummies with Kava

(Currently out of stock, and yeah—we're not surprised.)

These grape-flavored gems pack 1,200mg of entheogenic mushroom extract and 150mg of Kava per gummy—perfect for entering a lucid dreamstate without falling asleep.

Why We Love It:

Kava adds a calming, full-body melt to the trip

Ideal for stress relief, meditation, or music-fueled mind expansion

Introspective, euphoric, and deeply relaxing all at once

"It's like being wrapped in a grape-scented cosmic blanket."

#3: TRE House Cookies & Cream Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar

If Willy Wonka got into psychedelics, this would be the result. The TRE House Cookies & Cream bar is pure nostalgia with a psychonaut twist—white chocolate, cookie chunks, and a proprietary mushroom blend.

Why It Slaps:

15 squares per bar for customizable dosing

Made with a blend of nootropics, adaptogens, and mushroom extracts

Perfect for creative boosts, mood lifts, or a mellow cosmic cruise

"Tastes like childhood. Feels like transcendence."

#4: TRE House Blue Raspberry Mushroom Gummies

Packed with flavor and formulated with a mysterious blend of mind-expanding ingredients, TRE House's Blue Raspberry Gummies are ideal for chill sessions, stargazing, or vibing on the couch with your third eye open.

Why They're a Must-Try:

15 vegan gummies per pack with a powerful proprietary mushroom blend

Delicious, tangy blue raspberry flavor that doesn't taste like dirt

Designed for euphoria, body relaxation, and creative play

"Take one and melt into your couch. Take more and melt into the universe."

#5: Rize Blue Razzberry Mushroom Gummies

Want a functional, uplifting boost with a tangy twist? The Rize Blue Razzberry Gummies deliver 7,500mg of organic mushroom extracts per jar, offering balance, clarity, and a bit of bliss for your daily grind.

Why These Make the List:

500mg per gummy for controlled dosing

Made with real fruit flavors and zero synthetics or weird additives

Great for microdosers who want a consistent, mellow experience

"Feels like yoga for your brain—with better taste."

Whether you're tripping for creativity, introspection, or just trying to take the edge off life—these mushroom edibles deliver. Start low, stay safe, and enjoy the journey.

More Mushroom Magic?

FAQs

Q: Are magic mushroom edibles legal?

A: Laws vary by location. Always check your local and state regulations before purchasing or consuming.

Q: How long does it take for mushroom edibles to kick in?

A: Typically 30–90 minutes. Don't rush—patience is part of the trip.

Q: Can I mix mushroom edibles with THC?

A: Some users do, but proceed with caution. Start small and listen to your body.

Q: What's the difference between functional and psychedelic mushrooms?

A: Functional mushrooms like Lion's Mane and Reishi support wellness without causing hallucinations, while entheogenic mushrooms affect perception and consciousness.

Q: Can I microdose with these products?

A: Absolutely! Most of these edibles offer precise serving sizes so you can find the perfect microdose for your lifestyle.

Need help choosing your first edible? Our team at Cannabis Pharmacy is always here to guide your journey. Whether you're a microdoser or a full-fledged psychonaut, 2025 is your year to explore the magic 🍄

