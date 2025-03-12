2025 CLFMI Les Grube Design Award Goes to St. Louis Park Project of Patterhn-Ives, LLC

CLFMI has been the industry's voice, partnering with architects, contractors, and consumers for over 50 years. Our members pledge to provide the safest, most versatile, and cost-effective fencing products, manufactured to the highest standards, to meet the evolving needs of the market. Post this

"We've always gone out of our way to be part of the greater St. Louis community," said Anna Ives, Managing Partner at Patterhn-Ives. "This project combined a number of priorities we set when we select projects, so it was a natural fit for us. We wanted to create a shaded, pleasant place for people to gather in the usually-hot St. Louis summers, so we designed the canopy to allow for a tree to be planted in the middle to enhance the coolness of the setting."

The Love Bank Park Project showcases a groundbreaking approach to using chain link fencing as both a functional and aesthetic element. Initially, the material was chosen for the basketball court fencing, but soon became a central design feature.

"Chain link came up early in the discussion," said Tony Patterson, co-founding partner of Patterhn-Ives. "We knew we wanted to use it to re-do the basketball court fencing, but we also saw an opportunity to use it as a connector and centerpiece. The canopy was particularly challenging because we were using the chain link in a completely new way. At first, we considered smaller mesh, but it would have been more difficult to mount and would have pushed the project over budget. Instead, we used a galvanized chain link, which gave us opportunities to play with lighting, creating reflective effects and pops of color throughout the space."

The Love Bank Park Project is a testament to the power of thoughtful, community-driven design. By reimagining an underutilized urban space, Patterhn-Ives and Empire Fence and Custom Iron Works have created a welcoming, multi-functional area for residents to gather, connect, and play.

About the company: The Les Grube Memorial Design Award recognizes outstanding architectural and design projects that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and community impact in the field of urban development. The award is provided by the Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI), headquartered at 10015 Old Columbia Rd, Ste B215, Columbia, MD 21046, US. For more information about CLFMI and its programs, visit https://chainlinkinfo.org/clfmi-award-programs/

