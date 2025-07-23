2025 Cruise Trends Revealed by Cruiseline.com and Shipmate

"The findings of the 2025 Member Survey show the continued strong demand for cruise vacations, with travelers actively planning trips for 2025 and beyond," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Cruiseline.com and Shipmate. Post this

Booked Future Cruises

Of the 94.1% who have a future cruise booked, the following travel preferences were shared:

Number of Cruises Booked: Over 3,400 participants have at least one cruise booked for 2025, 2,400 have one booked for 2026, over 600 have one booked for 2027, and 50 participants have already booked one cruise for 2028.

Which Cruise Line(s) Are They Sailing?

28.5% Carnival Cruise Line

27.6% Royal Caribbean International

18.4% Princess Cruises

18.3% Celebrity Cruises

17.7% Norwegian Cruise Line

MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Viking Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises also saw significant percentages of top cruise lines booked.

Where Will They Cruise To?

63.4% Caribbean / Bahamas

/ 17.7% Europe (Mediterranean)

(Mediterranean) 13.5% Alaska

11% Mexico (Pacific Coast)

(Pacific Coast) 10.9% Northern Europe

9.4% Transatlantic cruise

Other top booked destinations include Canada /New England, Bermuda , and Hawaii /South Pacific.

Length of Upcoming Cruise(s) Booked? 53.6% of travelers will cruise on a 5-7-night voyage, 33.5% reported 10-14 day voyages, 33% said 8-10 day cruises, 17.6% intended to take 15+ night cruises, and 13.3% reported short cruises of 3 days or less.

Additional Cruises Being Considered? 72.5% reported they are considering further bookings beyond their already booked cruise, while 21% reported being unsure, and 6.5% do not intend to make additional bookings at this time.

Of the remaining participants who reported not having a cruise currently booked, 4.7% indicated they are considering future bookings, and a mere 1.2% stated they do not intend to take a cruise vacation or make new bookings.

Intent to Book Future Cruises for 2025 and Beyond

72.5% reported they intend to/are considering booking additional future cruises for 2025 and beyond. The following future booking intentions were shared:

Top Five Cruise Lines Intended to Book: (could select multiple cruise lines)

49% Royal Caribbean

36.6% Celebrity Cruises

32.2% Norwegian Cruise Line

31.5% Princess Cruises

30% Carnival Cruise Line

Other top lines considered include MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Virgin Voyages, Viking Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.

Top 10 Destinations Intended to Book: (could select multiple destinations)

45% Caribbean / Bahamas

/ 29.4% Alaska

28.7% Europe - Mediterranean

- Mediterranean 24.3% Hawaii /South Pacific

/South Pacific 20.2% Transatlantic

19.9% Europe - Northern/Baltic

- Northern/Baltic 17.2% Canada /New England

/New England 15.7% Bermuda

14.4% Mexico (Pacific Coast)

(Pacific Coast) 14.3% South America

Length of Cruise(s) Considering? 45.9% said 8-10 Day Cruises, 42.5% reported 5-7 Day Cruises, 39.8% reported 10-14 Day Cruises, 19.8% said 15+ Day Cruises, and 5.4% reported 2-5 Day Cruises

Survey Findings

To analyze consumer trends in cruising, the results of the 2025 survey were compared to findings from 2024. A few notable changes can be reported, signaling a shift in consumer preferences:

When asked about booked future cruises, Carnival Cruise Line ranked first in 2025, a title held by Royal Caribbean in 2024. Princess Cruises ranked third in 2025, surpassing Norwegian Cruise Line (ranked fifth), which had this ranking in 2024.





For those who intend to book additional cruises, cruise line preferences shifted for 2025. Royal Caribbean remained the top choice (49% in 2025 vs. 49.1% in 2024). Carnival Cruise Line, previously second at 35.3% in 2024, dropped to fifth at 30% in 2025. Meanwhile, Celebrity Cruises rose to second place with 36% for 2025, up from 33.2% in 2024. Other cruise lines that saw increases in intent to book include Virgin Voyages, Holland America Line, and MSC Cruises.





remained the top choice (49% in 2025 vs. 49.1% in 2024). Carnival Cruise Line, previously second at 35.3% in 2024, dropped to fifth at 30% in 2025. Meanwhile, Celebrity Cruises rose to second place with 36% for 2025, up from 33.2% in 2024. Other cruise lines that saw increases in intent to book include Virgin Voyages, Holland America Line, and MSC Cruises. Cruise destination preferences have shifted slightly, with some travelers expressing an intention to book future cruises in new regions. The Caribbean / Bahamas remains the preferred destination, but its percentage of future considered destinations has dropped (53.9% in 2024 vs. 45.5% in 2025). Other destinations seeing notable increases include Alaska (24.5% in 2024 vs 29.4% in 2025), Transatlantic (15.2% in 2024 vs 20.2% in 2025), Hawaii /South Pacific (16% in 2024 vs 24.3% in 2025), Europe - Northern/Baltic (13.8% in 2024 vs 19.9% in 2025), Europe River Cruises (6.8% in 2024 vs 13.1% in 2025), Antarctica (3.7% in 2024 vs 7.3% in 2025), U.S. Rivers (2.8% in 2024 to 4.8% in 2025).





/ remains the preferred destination, but its percentage of future considered destinations has dropped (53.9% in 2024 vs. 45.5% in 2025). Other destinations seeing notable increases include (24.5% in 2024 vs 29.4% in 2025), Transatlantic (15.2% in 2024 vs 20.2% in 2025), /South Pacific (16% in 2024 vs 24.3% in 2025), - Northern/Baltic (13.8% in 2024 vs 19.9% in 2025), Europe River Cruises (6.8% in 2024 vs 13.1% in 2025), (3.7% in 2024 vs 7.3% in 2025), U.S. Rivers (2.8% in 2024 to 4.8% in 2025). Cruise length preferences shifted in 2025, with interest in 15+ day cruises increasing from 16.8% to 19.8%, and demand for short cruises (3 days or less) dropping from 8.6% to 5.4%.

"The findings of the 2025 Member Survey show the continued strong demand for cruise vacations, with travelers actively planning trips for 2025 and beyond," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Cruiseline.com and Shipmate. "The results highlight noticeable shifts in consumer preferences, including changes in travelers' favored destinations, growing interest in alternative cruise lines, and a rising demand for longer voyages. Together, these insights demonstrate the differences in travel styles among cruisers and showcase how the industry is constantly adapting to meet these demands."

Booking Preferences

Survey participants were asked to report on cruise booking preferences and share travel purchasing trends:

How far in advance do you book a cruise?

45.2% 7-12 months in advance

26.7% 13-18 months in advance

14% 3-6 months in advance

11.8% 18+ months in advance

2.3% 3 months or less

When considering booking a cruise, what criteria are most important (ranked in order of importance):

1st Destination/Itinerary

2nd: Deal/Offer

3rd Cruise Line

4th Cruise Length

5th Cruise Ship

Cruise Length Preferences (ranked in order of preference):

1st 7 days

2nd 8 -13 Days

3rd 14+ days

4th 2-6 days

Booking Preferences:

50.7% Book directly with the cruise line

28.9% Book with a travel agent (in person/phone)

14% Book via a travel agency website

Other reported preferred booking methods included options such as booking a future cruise while on the ship or through an OTA.

Survey Respondents' Cruise History

Of the more than 7,100 survey respondents, 40.8% reported they have taken 15+ cruises, 21.4% reported 5-9 cruises, 19.9% have taken 10-14, 11.2% reported 2-4 cruises, 3.7% have taken one cruise, and 3% said they have never cruised. Top cruise lines sailed by respondents include Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises. 63.2% of participants have cruised in the Caribbean, with other top destinations including Alaska, the Pacific Coast (Mexico), and Europe (Mediterranean).

The full survey report, along with further insights into the 2025 cruising trends, can be accessed on Cruiseline.com.

About Cruiseline.com:

Choosing the perfect cruise can feel overwhelming, but Cruiseline.com makes it easy. Whether you're a first-time traveler or seasoned cruiser, you can discover your ideal getaway with the help of Cruiseline.com's in-depth reviews, expert advice articles, powerful deal search tools, user-submitted photos, and a vibrant community passionate about all things cruising.

What sets Cruiseline.com apart? Verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews encompass every aspect of their cruise experience, from onboard dining and service to entertainment and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise lines and travel agencies, Cruiseline.com gathers real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing.

For more information, visit: Cruiseline.com.

About Shipmate:

Powered by Cruiseline.com, Shipmate is the number one cruise app with over 2 million downloads. Shipmate is the only cruise app that travelers can use before, during, and after a voyage. Key tools include customizable roll calls for meeting fellow cruisers, a cruise countdown clock, detailed deck plans, ship and port tips, live deck cams, ship trackers, and personalized cruise price alerts. With an active community sharing reviews, photos, and advice, Shipmate empowers cruisers to make the most of their journeys.

To download or learn more about Shipmate, visit: Cruiseline.com/shipmate

SOURCE Cruiseline.com and Shipmate