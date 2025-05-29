2025 Employee Advocacy Benchmark Report: How Advocacy Supercharges Brand Visibility

The 2025 Employee Advocacy Benchmark Report offers a data-driven look at how employees are transforming brand visibility and engagement across industries - one social media post at a time. The report explores three real-life employee advocacy (EA) program case studies across the insurance, telecom, and tourism sectors.

MIAMI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADVOCACY by SocialPubli is proud to announce the release of the 2025 Employee Advocacy Benchmark Report, offering a data-driven look at how employees are transforming brand visibility and engagement across industries – one post at a time.

The report explores three real-life employee advocacy (EA) program case studies across the insurance, telecom, and tourism sectors by analyzing hundreds of employee-generated posts across LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. While company names remain confidential, each profile highlights the measurable impact of employee advocacy programs over the past 2 to 4 years. These companies—each with thousands of employees—demonstrate the power and scalability of employee advocacy at an enterprise level.

Exponential Growth in Employee Participation

The report reveals that employee participation in advocacy programs can surge up to 50 times within the first year of implementation. The most dramatic increase occurred in the insurance sector, where participation jumped 5,315%—from just 52 employees to 2,816 in the first year. Significant growth was also observed in the telecom and tourism sectors, with increases of 765% and 296%, respectively.

LinkedIn Leads as the Top Platform for Employee Advocacy

In 2024, LinkedIn was the leading platform for employee advocacy, with most employees choosing it to share corporate content. This professional network not only led in popularity but also delivered the highest average reach for employee posts — an impressive 894,290 impressions, based on the monthly average of employee post impressions from January through December 2024. This far surpasses the reach on X (85,343) and Facebook (28,977) during that same time frame.

Employee-Generated Content Drives Greater Engagement

While typical engagement rates on X and Facebook average around 0.15%, employee advocacy (EA) programs implemented through ADVOCACY by SocialPubli significantly boosted those numbers in 2024 — increasing to 13.99% on X and 14.74% on Facebook.

Despite LinkedIn leading in overall reach, Facebook and X consistently outperformed LinkedIn with the platform seeing a peak engagement rate for EGC of 1.60% in 2024.

"What we're seeing is that employee-generated content doesn't just expand reach—it resonates. When employees share stories in their own voice, the authenticity drives significantly higher engagement across platforms," said Ismael El-Qudsi, CEO and co-founder of ADVOCACY by SocialPubli. "In many cases, it's outperforming branded content by a wide margin, proving that people connect more with real voices than with corporate messaging."

Additional key findings from the report include:

High-Impact Content: Posts related to community initiatives and corporate social responsibility generated the highest engagement, followed by educational content and company recognition.

Top-Performing Formats: External links, images, and short videos were the most effective content formats to drive engagement and reach.

Gamification and Incentives: Home goods, electronics, and gift cards were found to be the most effective rewards to boost employee participation.

To learn more about building high-impact employee advocacy programs, download the full report at https://socialpubli.com/blog/employee-advocacy-report/.

Methodology

The 2025 Employee Advocacy Benchmark Report is based on a two- to four-year analysis of three companies in the insurance, telecom, and tourism sectors, each of which implemented Employee Advocacy programs through ADVOCACY by SocialPubli. To respect confidentiality agreements, company names have been omitted, and data has been anonymized. The report focuses on three key metrics: employee participation, social media reach, and engagement rates across LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. All insights are derived from aggregated platform analytics and organic (non-paid) performance data.

About ADVOCACY by SocialPubli

Founded in 2016, ADVOCACY by SocialPubli is a corporate communication tool that empowers companies to transform their employees into influential brand ambassadors. By leveraging employee-generated content across platforms like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, ADVOCACY helps organizations significantly boost their brand visibility, credibility, and online reach.

The platform provides a structured employee advocacy framework with clear guidelines, ready-to-share content, and tailored incentives—making it easy and rewarding for employees to promote branded messages authentically. For more information, visit https://advocacy.socialpubli.com/.

