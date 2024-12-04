2025 Grawemeyer education award goes to Mark Warren for book 'Willful Defiance'

"Change efforts in schools often focus on educators and school leaders, but usually fall short when it comes to addressing deep-seated systems that perpetuate inequity." Post this

"Change efforts in schools often focus on educators and school leaders, but usually fall short when it comes to addressing deep-seated systems that perpetuate inequity," said Grawemeyer Education Award Director and University of Louisville Professor of Educational Psychology Jeff Valentine. "As 'Willful Defiance' powerfully demonstrates, the voices, experiences, and leadership of those most affected by these issues must be central to any meaningful process of change."

The Grawemeyer Award for Education has been given annually since 1989. Notable winners whose scholarship has influenced Warren include Howard Gardner, Linda Darling-Hammond, James Comer, Carol Gilligan, and Diane Ravitch.

Warren will accept his award at a ceremony in Louisville on April 10.

"I'm honored to receive this award, and particularly gratified to see community-engaged scholarship recognized with the highest merit," said Warren. "I thank my community partners, Black and Brown parents, students, and community organizers, who worked with me to produce this book as part of a movement for educational justice."

