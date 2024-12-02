2025 Grawemeyer music composition award goes to Christian Mason for 'Invisible Threads'

"In its duration, instrumentation, and musical aesthetic, 'Invisible Threads' challenges its listeners even as it speaks to a broad audience in a musically passionate and artistic way." Post this

"In its duration, instrumentation, and musical aesthetic, 'Invisible Threads' challenges its listeners even as it speaks to a broad audience in a musically passionate and artistic way," said Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition Director Matthew Ertz, music librarian and associate professor at the University of Louisville's Anderson Music Library. "This 'performance installation' invites attendees to choose the way they encounter this work, enabling each to have a different experience, even as all enjoy this breathtaking music anew."

The Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition has been given annually since 1985. Notable winners to whom Mason feels close include György Ligeti, Harrison Birtwistle, Pierre Boulez, Kaija Saariaho, Unsuk Chin, and Julian Anderson. Birtwistle's 1987 winning work "The Mask of Orpheus" is seen as a landmark in opera, and Saariaho won the 2003 Grawemeyer Award with her first opera, "L'amour de loin."

"I'm profoundly grateful to join the company of Grawemeyer awardees," said Mason. "This recognition of 'Invisible Threads' encourages me to dig even more deeply into long-held dreams and visions."

Mason will accept his award at a ceremony in Louisville on April 10.

