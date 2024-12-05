2025 Grawemeyer religion award goes to rabbi and disability advocate Julia Watts Belser

"Instead of grounding her work in the standard question of what the Jewish and Christian traditions say about disability, Belser asks how disability experience can serve as a 'generative force,' a 'source of embodied knowledge' about our spiritual lives." Post this

"Instead of grounding her work in the standard question of what the Jewish and Christian traditions say about disability, Belser asks how disability experience can serve as a 'generative force,' a 'source of embodied knowledge' about our spiritual lives," said Grawemeyer Religion Award Director and Interim Dean of the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary Tyler Mayfield. "'Loving Our Own Bones' and Rabbi Belser are worthy additions to our revered list of Grawemeyer winners."

The first Grawemeyer Religion Award went to E.P. Sanders in 1990 for his provocative book "Jesus and Judaism." Acclaimed author Marilynne Robinson won the 2006 Grawemeyer Religion Award for "Gilead" – the only time a novel has won. Rabbi Belser also joins the company of distinguished professors Stephen L. Carter ("The Culture of Disbelief") and Diana Eck ("Encountering God") in winning the Grawemeyer Religion Award.

Charles Marsh, who won the 1998 Grawemeyer Award in Religion for "God's Long Summer: Stories of Faith and Civil Rights," later described the impact the prize had on his career: "The Grawemeyer Award encouraged me to imagine concrete strategies for integrating the lessons I had learned into the practices of academic teaching and research of a new generation. It inspired me to think creatively of ways I might encourage other scholars to make journeys of their own."

Rabbi Belser will accept her award at a ceremony in Louisville on April 10.

