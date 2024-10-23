2025 Honda Ridgeline Now Available for Test Drives at Capital Honda

Customers can get behind the wheel of the 2025 Honda Ridgeline at Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, a renowned dealership in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Honda Ridgeline. This vehicle, known for its rugged performance and refined design, brings a new level of versatility and innovation to the midsize truck segment. Customers can now experience its impressive features firsthand by scheduling a test drive at Capital Honda.

The 2025 Honda Ridgeline offers a powerful engine and advanced features, delivering a comfortable driving experience. It is equipped with a 280-horsepower 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This dynamic powertrain delivers ample towing capacity and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal vehicle for work, play, and everyday driving. It has all-wheel drive, which enhances off-road capability and traction in various weather conditions.

Inside, the Ridgeline boasts an array of technological features designed to improve convenience and safety. The 2025 model has a standard 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, keeping drivers connected while on the go. Tech-savvy drivers will also appreciate a 7-inch colour meter display that provides essential information at a glance, including speed, fuel consumption, and navigation prompts. Safety is a priority in the 2025 Ridgeline with Honda Sensing® technology standard on all trims.

Capital Honda invites all customers in the Charlottetown area to visit the dealership to test drive the 2025 Honda Ridgeline. In addition to delivering an exceptional car-buying experience, this dealership also offers transparent and speedy vehicle maintenance services.

For more details on the financing process or to schedule a test drive, interested individuals are requested to see the dealership website. Capital Honda showroom is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda