2025 In View: FandF Consultancy to Help Immigrants Land Six-Figure Tech Jobs

"Breaking into tech can feel overwhelming, especially without a traditional coding background," said Dr. Fin Dittimi, host and Principal Consultant at FandF Consultancy. "My goal is to demystify the process and equip attendees with actionable strategies to land high-growth roles."

Scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12 pm EST, interested participants from all over the globe can now register for free at https://fandfconsultancy.com/virtual-tech-event/.

"At this event, we'll explore how to leverage unique strengths, tap into industry demand, and unlock opportunities that lead to six-figure careers. Whether you're a newcomer or looking to pivot, this is your chance to take the first step toward a rewarding future in tech," he added.

Dr Dittimi, a PhD holder in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, is a seasoned technology executive with over 15 years of experience in innovation and tech leadership. With expertise in AI, product development, and career coaching, Dr. Dittimi is a respected leader in tech education, having taught tech courses across North America and Europe and trained thousands of professionals who have successfully transitioned into high-growth tech roles. He will deliver an experiential presentation, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience.

The event, which will also feature an interactive Q&A session, allows participants to ask pressing questions about transitioning into high-demand roles, including Product Management, Data Analytics, and Project Management. It promises to equip attendees with the skills employers seek in prospective employees and insider strategies to stand out in a competitive job market.

Attendees will also enjoy a panel spotlighting alumni sharing their real-life success stories and career transitions, providing valuable insights into how they achieved six-figure roles at top companies like Microsoft, Indeed, and Canada Life.

Focusing on accessing global opportunities, this event will help participants discover how to land remote tech jobs that offer dollar-based salaries and unmatched flexibility. To attend, register for free at https://gameplanfortrainings.fandfconsultancy.com/masterclass.

As the tech landscape continues to evolve, FandF Consultancy demonstrates its dedication to empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in this dynamic field.

For updates and inquiries, connect with FandF Consultancy on Instagram and LinkedIn @fandfaconsultancy.

