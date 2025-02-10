2025 ISPA Industry Conference: Shaping the Future of the Mattress Industry

"In our industry, nothing compares to the value of face-to-face connections. The ISPA Industry Conference is a can't-miss opportunity to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas, and collaborate with colleagues and business partners," said Laurie Tokarz, president of Restonic Mattress Co. Post this

This dynamic conference will provide attendees with multiple opportunities to network, exchange ideas and gain insights into key trends shaping the bedding industry in today's global market. Engaging and expert speakers will address a wide range of industry and business topics, delivering actionable strategies for success.

The program features:

-Seth Mattison, keynote and founder of FutureSight Labs. He will explore how leadership, culture and performance take on new meaning in the age of AI.

-Christopher Kuehl, PhD and managing partner at Armada Corporate Intelligence. He will help attendees understand the global economic landscape ahead.

-Scot Case, vice president for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). He will lead a panel of retailers discussing how sustainability impacts their business, opportunities and ways to collaborate.

-Alan Stein Jr., keynote and performance coach to NBA stars. He will present approaches and principles to improve individual and organizational performance.

"The ISPA Industry Conference is where we come together to tackle the issues shaping our industry head-on", said ISPA President Alison Keane. "I look forward to presenting a State of the Industry address that will focus on what matters — how ISPA pushes for policies that protect and strengthen the industry and creates opportunities for our members to grow and succeed."

The conference will kick off with an exciting 18-hole golf tournament at the Vinoy Golf Club. Attendees are also invited to attend the Women's Roundtable Discussion led by Kristen McAlister, president of Cerius Executives, an expert in leadership development, team building and business transformation. The prestigious ISPA Awards Dinner will conclude the conference, celebrating excellence within the industry.

For more information about the ISPA Industry Conference, visit http://www.ISPAIndustryConference.com.

Media Contact

Mary Helen Rogers, International Sleep Products Association, 571-482-5436, [email protected], www.sleepproducts.org

SOURCE International Sleep Products Association