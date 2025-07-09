2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo Focuses on Pharma 4.0™, with Takeda's Gunter Baumgartner as Executive Chair and AstraZeneca's Ciby Abraham as Conference Chair

The 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo will take place from 26–29 October in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced Gunter Baumgartner, SVP Head of Global Engineering for Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, as the Executive Chair of the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo. ISPE has also announced Ciby Abraham, PhD, Senior Director and Group Manager, Project and Product Leadership for AstraZeneca, as Conference Chair.

"This year's theme focuses on Pharma 4.0™, which represents a transformative shift in the pharmaceutical industry—integrating advanced digital technologies and robust data solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and flexibility," said Abraham, who is serving as Conference Chair for a second consecutive year. "This new operating model has the potential to improve the quality and delivery of innovative treatments to patients, while fostering a culture of innovation and maintaining high-quality standards."

Conference sessions covering Pharma 4.0 include a keynote session, "Transforming Pharma Manufacturing: Sanofi's Journey Towards Digital Excellence in the Pharma 4.0 Era," and general sessions, including "Designing for Pharma 4.0 – the Practical Considerations," "Modular Plants: A New ISPE Pharma 4.0 Concept Paper," and "Juggling Game: Pharma 4.0, Products, M&A, Sustainability." ISPE will also host a workshop series on the first day of the conference, Sunday, 26 October, which will include "Implementing an AI Solution in a Pharma 4.0 Context."

"We look forward to welcoming esteemed professionals from across the life sciences sector, including regulators, scientists, researchers, engineers, suppliers, and more, to join us in exploring the groundbreaking opportunities and pressing challenges impacting our industry. From the emerging field of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) to the critical issues of digital transformation, sustainability, and supply chain resiliency, the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo promises to be a pivotal event for shaping the future of the industry," said Baumgartner.

The 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo is ISPE's largest event of the year. Attendees can engage in technical sessions, keynote and general sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and the Global Regulatory Townhall. Ancillary events include the International Emerging Leader Hackathon, which invites students and recent graduates to collaborate in groups to solve an industry challenge and the 16th Annual ISPE 5K Run/Walk. Additional activities include the Women in Pharma® Monday Night Networking Event, the Tuesday Night Celebration, and the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Banquet and Awards Celebration, where category winners will be recognized and the Overall Winner will be announced. More activities and events are planned throughout the conference.

To learn more and register for the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and ancillary events, visit ISPE.org/AM25.

