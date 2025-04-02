2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference Debuts New Workshops and Announces Keynote Speakers

The 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference will take place 12 – 14 May in London, United Kingdom (UK), and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced its keynote speakers and plans to debut new workshops at the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference, taking place Monday, 12 May, through Wednesday, 14 May, in London, UK, and virtually.

The conference agenda is meticulously crafted to reflect current dynamics in the pharmaceutical landscape, with useful case studies around navigating regulatory expectations, implementing Pharma 4.0™, and exploring emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, and smart manufacturing. Attendees will also learn about topics that are relevant to their day-to-day work, from assessing risks to designing test approaches and setting baseline metrics.

The 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference has a strong regulatory presence with European health authorities attending and presenting. "I look forward to participating in the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference," said Evdokia Korakianiti, Head of Quality and Safety of Medicines, European Medicines Agency (EMA). "I plan to present on the role of regulators as enablers for innovation to facilitate the development of new therapies and enhance the supply of existing medicines to patients."

Confirmed featured speakers include:

Kevin Bailey , GMP Inspector, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

, GMP Inspector, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Vanessa Bennett , Senior Medicines and Medical Device Shortage Specialist, European Medicines Agency (EMA)

, Senior Medicines and Medical Device Shortage Specialist, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Brendan Cuddy , Lead Scientific Officer, EMA

, Lead Scientific Officer, EMA Ian Jackson , Expert GMP Inspector, MHRA

, Expert GMP Inspector, MHRA Evdokia Korakianiti, Head of Quality and Safety of Medicines, EMA

Rasmus Pedersen , Associate Director, KojoX and Technology Development, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

, Associate Director, KojoX and Technology Development, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies James Pound , Deputy Director Standards and Compliance, MHRA

, Deputy Director Standards and Compliance, MHRA Ilaria Lo Presti , Senior Manager of PSC Global Engineering, GSK

, Senior Manager of PSC Global Engineering, GSK Kirsty Reid , Director, Science Policy, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations

"Attendees will have the chance to hear from industry leaders and regulators who will share their perspectives on some of the most important topics the pharmaceutical industry is facing: sustainability and drug shortages, digital transformation, GAMP®, biotechnology in large molecules, cell and gene therapy, advanced therapeutical medicinal products (ATMPs), good engineering practice, and investment management," said Heather Watson, Conference Chair for the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference and Director of TenTenTen Consulting Limited. "They can also participate in workshops, which are being included as part of the conference program for the first time this year."

The new workshops will cover the following topics:

"Drug Shortages"

"Digital Transformation and GAMP"

"Substances of Concern and Sustainability"

"Critical Success Factors for Digital Transformation Excellence"

Learn more and register for the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference today by visiting ISPE.org/EAC25.

