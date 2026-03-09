When it comes to evidence analysis and working directly within the documents of your case, Casefleet stands apart from leading legal AI providers. Post this

"Almost every time, Casefleet performs better," said Verdier. "When it comes to evidence analysis and working within the actual documents of your case, there's a clear gap between Casefleet and the other tools I've used."

Measured Impact on Client Costs and Workflow:

Verdier described specific projects where AI-assisted analysis compressed timelines dramatically.

"What would have been a 15-hour project turned into a three- or four-hour project," said Verdier. "That saves the client money - which is exactly what we need to be able to pitch."

She also highlighted Casefleet's legal research capabilities: "It pulled all the relevant law that had been cited in our original briefs, which was incredibly helpful."

Verdier noted that the quality of Casefleet's document-level analysis - where the AI provides answers with citations pointing to exact pages within case files has become a core part of her daily workflow across all active matters.

"You're the first company I've encountered that actually listens to lawyers," said Verdier. "You listen to feedback, and you respond to it. That makes a huge difference."

Looking Ahead:

Following the benchmark evaluation, NATmatica and Casefleet have agreed to collaborate on upcoming educational initiatives for the legal community. Details on the scope and format of the collaboration will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Casefleet:

Casefleet is an AI-powered case analysis and litigation management platform designed for litigators and investigation teams. The platform helps attorneys organize facts, documents, transcripts, and evidence into searchable chronologies with AI-assisted document review, fact extraction, and source-cited analysis. Attorneys can start a free trial with no credit card required at casefleet.com.

About NATmatica:

NATmatica provides new associate training and mentoring to new lawyers and was founded by Debora Verdier, a litigation attorney with 29 years of experience litigating large-volume document cases. Learn more at NATmatica.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Kerr, Casefleet, 1 (800) 968-3994, [email protected], www.casefleet.com

SOURCE Casefleet