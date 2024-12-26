2025 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show Announces Expanded Seminar Schedule

"We made sure to pack this year's seminar lineup with the topics our attendees care about most, from the latest in home design trends, to the market's economic outlook, to sales and marketing." Post this

Now in its 64th year, the show hosted by the Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation is the precursor to the spring and summer selling seasons. The show once again will bring together thousands of manufactured housing professionals under one roof and offer the chance to connect with top industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and see the future of manufactured housing up close.

"We've made the 2025 Louisville Show all about bringing our attendees MORE, and that includes our educational sessions," MMHF President Eric Oaks said. "We've expanded the educational programming with more content than ever to help you capitalize on the opportunities for manufactured housing in 2025 and beyond."

Read below for the full schedule of educational seminars:

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8:00 a.m. – State of the Industry: Our Business in 2025 and Beyond

9:00 a.m. – The Road Ahead: Outlook on the Economy and Its Impact on Manufactured Housing

10:00 a.m. – Perspectives on Financing: Chattel Lending

11:00 a.m. – Elevating the Customer from King to Emperor

Thursday, Jan. 16

8:00 a.m. – Expanding Attainable Homeownership Through National Advocacy

9:00 a.m. – The Shape of Housing to Come: How Multi-Residential Homes, ADUs, and Expansion of the HUD Code Is Opening New Doors for Manufactured Housing

10:00 a.m. – Perspectives on Financing: Land/Home Lending

11:00 a.m. – Innovation is Building: Developing with Factory-Built Homes

Friday, Jan. 17

8:00 a.m. – Community Management Insights: How to Increase Results, Reduce Expenses, and Get More Done in Less Time

9:00 a.m. – Building Smart, Building Better: A Discussion of Emerging Trends with the Nation's Leading Manufactured Home Builders

10:00 a.m. – Designed to Sell: Discover the Latest Home Design Influences and Consumer Preferences

11:00 a.m. – Mastering Sales and Marketing: Tips and Tactics to Automate Your Marketing, Get More Leads, and Close More Business

Speakers for each individual seminar, along with seminar descriptions will be made available at TheLouisvilleShow.com/Seminars at a later date.

"We made sure to pack this year's seminar lineup with the topics our attendees care about most, from the latest in home design trends, to the market's economic outlook, to sales and marketing," MHVillage Co-President and show manager Darren Krolewski said.

The Louisville Show is the premier event of its kind in the Midwest where industry professionals can view dozens of the latest model homes from the top manufacturers in the industry. Attendees at the Louisville Show can tour more factory-built homes than any other indoor event in the nation. And, they can discover the newest products and services from over 100 exhibitors and gain the insights they need to stay ahead of the competition.

Attendees can register and plan their trip by visiting TheLouisvilleShow.com/Register.

For more information about the event, as well as to sign up for email announcements, visit TheLouisvilleShow.com.

The Louisville Show is an industry trade event and is not open to the general public.

About The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation

The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation is a trade-association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the manufactured housing industry throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. The Federation holds the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show annually in Louisville, Ky.

Media Contact

Eric, Oaks, (765) 418-8665, [email protected]

