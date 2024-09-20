2025 McLaren GTS Now Available for Purchase at McLaren Chicago

Customers in and around Chicago, Illinois, can now shop for the new 2025 McLaren GTS at McLaren Chicago.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLaren Chicago, a premier automotive dealership in Chicago, Illinois, is pleased to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 McLaren GTS. This exceptional supercar, renowned for its exhilarating performance and luxurious design, is now available for purchase at the dealership's showroom.

The 2025 McLaren GTS boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine coupled with a seven-speed automatic transmission, producing an impressive 626 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. With advanced lightweight construction, it delivers a thrilling driving experience.

This supercar can be accessed through Dihedral Doors that open to reveal a driver-focused cabin designed from the finest materials, ensuring that every touchpoint reflects the premium quality expected from McLaren. The large windscreen, sweeping glazed tailgate, and C-pillars provide near 360-degree visibility. This supercar is equipped with a host of advanced features, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system and a premium audio system.

McLaren Chicago aims to provide customers with exceptional service and car-buying experience. The dealership has an easy financing process where potential shoppers can fill out a form, and a team member will reach out, providing additional details. McLaren owners can also visit the dealership for repair and maintenance, where qualified technicians deliver transparent services. Interested individuals can also shop for a wide range of premium McLaren accessories, from stylish apparel to performance-driven vehicle enhancements.

The McLaren GTS is now available for test drives at McLaren Chicago. For more information regarding the services offered or to schedule a test drive, potential shoppers are requested to visit the dealership website. McLaren Chicago showroom is located at 645 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, Illinois.

