2025 National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Gostkowski, Rojcewicz, Jonckowski, Putski, and Wolanin to be inducted into the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame

TROY, Mich., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame announced today that three-time Super Bowl winning kicker Stephen Gostkowski, basketball star Sue Rojcewicz, bull riding champion Lynn "Jonnie" Jonckowski, wrestling legend Ivan Putski, and hockey great Craig Wolanin have been elected into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Stephen Gostkowski – As a kicker at the University of Memphis, Gostkowski earned all-conference honors during his junior and senior seasons (2004-2005). He was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, the first kicker chosen. Gostkowski kicked for 15 seasons; the first 14 with the Patriots (2006-2019), and his last season with the Tennessee Titans (2020). He led the NFL in scoring five times during his career, including four consecutive years from 2012-2015. Gostkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots (2014, 2016, and 2018), was named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, and holds the NFL record for consecutive extra points with 478. He ended his career as the Patriots all-time leader in points and field goals, and his 87.4 percent accuracy rate was at that time, third highest in NFL history.

Sue Rojcewicz – A 5'7" guard at Southern Connecticut State University, Sue Rojcewicz led her team to a pair of third place finishes at the national championships in 1973 and 1974. In 1975, she was named All-America on the first women's basketball All-America Team, and played for the United States in the 1975 World Championship and on the gold medal winning Pan American team in 1975. As a member of the 1976 Olympic team – the first time that Women's basketball would be played at the Olympics – she averaged 7.2 points and 3.8 assists, as the team beat Czechoslovakia to win the silver medal. Rojcewicz was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, and as a member of the 1976 U.S Women's Olympic Basketball Team, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Lynn "Jonnie" Jonckowski – An outstanding collegiate track and field athlete, Jonckowski's Olympic dream ended in 1975 when she suffered a back injury during the 1976 U.S. Olympic pentathlon qualifications. Following a lengthy recovery period, she directed her athletic drive to a sport rarely performed by women, becoming one of the most accomplished female bull riders in the history of the sport. Using a one-handed style previously used exclusively by male riders, the two-time Women's Nationals Finals Rodeo (WNFR) Bull Riding Champion (1986 and '88) was soon ranked among the top 20 bull riders in the nation (male or female) earning an invitation to the 1992 and 1993 Men's World Bull Riding Championship – the first woman ever to compete in that event. In1991, she was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

Ivan Putski – Born in Krakow, Ivan Putski emigrated to the U.S. as a child and went on to an outstanding professional wrestling career. Considered one of the sport's strongest wrestlers, he won the NWA American Tag Team Championship in 1970 and the NWA Texas Tag Team Championship in 1973. Nicknamed "Polish Power", Putski entered the WWWF in 1974 and battled superstars such as Billy Graham and Jesse "The Body" Ventura. He partnered with Tito Santana and captured the WWF World Tag Team Championship in 1979, the same year they earned the PWI Tag Team of the Year. Putski was inducted into the WWF Hall of Fame in 1995.

Craig Wolanin – The 6'3", 205 pound defenseman was chosen in the first round, 3rd overall, by the New Jersey Devils in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft. Wolanin played 13 seasons in the NHL (1985-98) with five teams, New Jersey, Quebec, Colorado, Tampa Bay and Toronto. Best known for his defensive prowess, and given his large size, he was effective as clearing opposing players from the front of the net. He was a member of the 1996 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and played for Team USA at the 1991and 1994 World Championship games. In 695 NHL games, Wolanin scored 40 goals, 133 assists for 173 points and accumulated 894 penalty minutes.

The 52nd Annual Induction Banquet will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the American Polish Cultural Center in Troy, Michigan. Tickets for the banquet, which begins at 5:00 p.m., are $160 and can be ordered by calling (248) 588-5333. Information on the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame is available at www.polishsportshof.com.

Media Contact

David Jansen, National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame, 1 2482593428, [email protected], www.polishsportshof.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame