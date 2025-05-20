2025 National STEM Scholars Announced; Ten Middle School Teachers Nationwide Selected for Prestigious Program

"Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue the STEM skills essential for living-wage jobs." Post this

The 2025 National STEM Scholar class will be hosted by The Gatton Academy from May 25 to May 31 on the campus of WKU in Bowling Green, Ky.:

Melanie Davis Hardy ( Bentonia, Miss. ) – Yazoo County Middle School ( Yazoo City, Miss. )

( ) – Yazoo County Middle School ( ) Lalita Khemka ( Katy, Texas ) – Cardiff Junior High School

( ) – Cardiff Junior High School Renae Lewis ( Salmon, Idaho ) – Salmon Junior/Senior High School

( ) – Salmon Junior/Senior High School Aprille' Morris-Butler ( Charlotte, N.C. ) – Trinity Episcopal School

) – Yevgeny Pevzner ( West Valley City, Utah ) – Kearns Junior High School ( Kearns, Utah )

( ) – Kearns Junior High School ( ) Joshua Reese ( Hazelwood, Mo. ) – Ferguson Middle School ( Ferguson, Mo. )

( ) – ( ) Jo Slavitz ( Hampton Falls, N.H. ) – Dover Middle School ( Dover, N.H. )

( ) – Dover Middle School ( ) Tracy Vassiliev ( Bangor, Maine ) – James F. Doughty School

( ) – Michael Vigeant ( Lafayette, Tenn. ) – Macon County Junior High School

( ) – Macon County Junior High School Alexandria Wicker ( Melbourne, Fla. ) – DeLaura Middle School ( Satellite Beach, Fla. )

Studies show that middle school students who become excited about science are more likely to pursue STEM courses in high school and major in them at the technical and college levels. At a pivotal time in decision-making that will open or close the door to opportunity, however, nearly 50% of 8th graders in America lose interest in pursuing the STEM-related subjects increasingly required for 21st-century jobs.

Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation, said, "We added education to our mission and partnered with The Gatton Academy in 2015 to support the development of a new generation of scientists in academic research, advanced technology, and infrastructure engineering. Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue the STEM skills essential for living-wage jobs. By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future."

Dr. Julia Link Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy, added, "This partnership will accrue benefits for the National STEM Scholars, middle school students in their classrooms, and the middle school science teachers with whom they collaborate. The National STEM Scholar Program is an excellent way for teachers to learn new strategies and new ways to engage students to help them become and stay interested in science and math."

Now in its 10th year, there are 100 National STEM Scholars representing middle schools in 37 states. 93% teach in public schools, 44% teach in mid- to high-poverty schools, and 39% teach in communities with a population under 15,000. A unique requirement of the program is the responsibility for STEM Scholars to share lessons learned with colleagues in their home schools, districts or states, magnifying impact over multiple classrooms and years. By June 2026, National STEM Scholars will have directly and indirectly impacted more than 190,000 middle school students in the U.S.

About the National Stem Cell Foundation

The National Stem Cell Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that funds adult stem cell and regenerative medicine research, underwrites the National STEM Scholar Program for middle school science teachers inspiring the next generation of STEM pioneers nationwide, and covers copays and deductibles for children participating in clinical trials for rare diseases when those out-of-pocket costs are beyond a family's means. For more information, visit www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org.

About The Gatton Academy

Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky's first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy's students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy is a recipient of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from Insight Into Diversity Magazine and the Innovation Partnership Award from the National Consortium for Secondary STEM Schools.

Media Contact

Dr. Paula Grisanti, National Stem Cell Foundation, 1 502.379.8544, [email protected], www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org

