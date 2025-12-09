2025 NFR Live Stream - How to Watch, TV Schedule, Time, Performance The Cowboy Channel Prepares for Record-Breaking National Finals Rodeo Streaming Audience

Watch the 2025 NFR live stream with full TV schedule, start times, and nightly performances on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel+. Discover how to watch every round as The Cowboy Channel gears up for a record-breaking National Finals Rodeo streaming audience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wrangler NFR 2025 is set to take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from December 4-13. This 10-day event will showcase the skills of the world's top 120 contestants, competing for the prestigious PRCA Gold Buckle and a portion of the substantial $10.9 million purse. The Cowboy Channel is the official network partner of PRORODEO® and holds the exclusive rights for broadcasting and streaming the Wrangler NFR. Viewers can watch the NFR live stream on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, accessible through cable and satellite providers, as well as online at www.cowboychannelsplus.tv.

As the season-ending rodeo championship, the Wrangler NFR encompasses a range of thrilling events, including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

NFR 2025 Live Streaming Info:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2025

Dates: 4-13 December 2025

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Live Stream: Watch Online

Watch the full season of the NFR Season 2025 LIVE Streaming Online. Start NFR streaming instantly – Click HERE

When is the National Finals Rodeo?

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is set to kick off each night at 8:45 p.m. (ET), with the main performances running until 11:30 p.m. (ET).

Where will the NFR Las Vegas 2025 be held?

The highly anticipated rodeo event is scheduled to take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What TV Channel will the NFR 2025 be on?

The Cowboy Channel is the official media partner for PRCA and Wrangler NFR 2025. NFR 2025 streaming will be available on The Cowboy Channel via DirecTV (Channel 603), DISH Network (Channel 232), AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568). Additionally, RFD-TV offers NFR coverage on DirecTV (Channel 345) and DISH Network (Channel 231). Ensure you tune in to these channels to enjoy the thrilling rodeo performances.

How to watch the NFR Live Streaming 2025 Online

The Wrangler NFR, spanning 10 days and featuring fan-favorite events like Cowboy Christmas and the PRCA National Convention, will be covered by The Cowboy Channel and simulcast on RFD-TV. Starting in 2020, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo moved to The Cowboy Channel (TCC) and RFD-TV. The performances will also be streamed on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app, offering both live and recorded event streaming for app users.

The Cowboys Channel

This prestigious annual rodeo event will now reach millions of viewers simultaneously on two national TV networks. The deal includes a diverse range of PRCA programming, resulting in expanded live coverage of the PRORODEO TOUR and the PRCA's Xtreme Bulls Tour events. The Cowboy Channel is available on various platforms, including Dish Network, Direct TV, Cox, and more.

PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App

Providing up-to-date information on PRCA rodeos and athletes, The PRCA on The Cowboy Channel+ App offers behind-the-scenes access to Wrangler NFR events. Users can access content via the mobile app or any browser, smart TV, or device.

RFD-TV Now

RFD-TV Now offers real-time NFR 2025 programming and an extensive on-demand library featuring over 90 shows. Available on various streaming players and devices, including Roku and Amazon's Fire TV, RFD-TV Now is priced at $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

Sling TV

Sling TV includes the Cowboy Channel in its Sling Orange Heartland Extra package, priced at $46 a month. With 30 channels, including popular networks like AMC, CNN, ESPN, and more, Sling TV provides a comprehensive viewing option for NFR enthusiasts.

NFR TV Schedule 2025

Thursday, December 4

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — First Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Friday, December 5

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Second Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Saturday, December 6

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Third Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Sunday, December 7

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fourth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Monday, December 8

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fifth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Tuesday, December 9

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Sixth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Wednesday, December 10

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Seventh Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Thursday, December 11

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Eighth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Friday, December 12

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Ninth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

Saturday, December 13

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Tenth Performance

8:45 p.m. — 11:30 p.m.

TV Channel: The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus

NFR Programs

NFR Tailgate Party is nightly, Dec. 4-13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+

Western Sports Roundup Is nightly at 7 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+

NFR Preshow is nightly, Dec. 4-13 at 8 p.m. ET on TCC/TCC+.

Junior World Finals

Over the course of 10 days in December, the YETI Junior World Finals will bring together over 800 contestants at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena in the vibrant heart of Las Vegas. Competing at the Las Vegas Convention Center, these young athletes will vie for a combined cash and prize payout exceeding $1 million, all in pursuit of claiming the prestigious Montana Silversmiths championship buckle. It's an event that defines the Junior World Finals.

Cowboy Christmas

The NFR Cowboy Christmas Show makes its triumphant return to Las Vegas, promising one of the most expansive and impressive shows to date.

Part of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Cowboy Christmas spans 10 days of cowboy and rodeo festivities. The unique Western Gift Show features top cowboy and western vendors showcasing an array of products, including customized jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts, and pottery.

Anticipated to host over 400 vendors this year, the show sprawls across more than 500,000 square feet in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can explore the latest and most distinctive western gifts from these vendors.

Notably, the show serves as the premier destination for Official Wrangler NFR and PRCA merchandise. The Expo is open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with free admission for all.

December 4 - 13, 2025

Las Vegas Convention Center

Central Hall and South Halls - Levels 1 & 2

Las Vegas, NV 89109

FREE ADMISSION

December 4 - 13; Open Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miss Rodeo America

As an integral part of the NFR festivities, the Miss Rodeo America pageant graces the rodeo world annually with its touch of elegance and grace. This esteemed competition brings together state rodeo queen finalists from across the USA, each vying for the coveted crown and the opportunity to win an impressive $20,000, along with other enticing prizes. However, it's more than just a display of glitz and glamour; the winner embraces a year-long commitment to attending rodeos nationwide and championing the rodeo cause.

The Miss Rodeo America Pageant offers young women a remarkable opportunity to gain valuable experience while laying the foundation for their future endeavors. Lasting friendships are formed, and doors open for all competitors, as well as the young lady chosen to wear the crown. Becoming Miss Rodeo America isn't just a title; it's a legacy, a part of history that continues to inspire generations.

The National Finals Rodeo stands as a pinnacle event, essentially serving as a defining period in any rodeo year. For rodeo enthusiasts, the main events and the accompanying festivities are not just optional but essential experiences, provided financial means allow. Ensure you don't miss a single moment of the thrilling NFR action with the live stream, taking place from December 4th to December 13th. It's a must-see for all those captivated by the excitement of rodeo.

Media Contact

Gary G. McKay, Rural Media Group, 1 +1 505-305-8691, [email protected], https://cowboychannel.tv/

SOURCE The Cowboy Channel