2025 RogueHire Elite Honor Roll Recognizes Six Health Systems Leading the Industry in Talent Acquisition Performance, Candidate Experience and Operational Excellence

RogueHire, the leader in healthcare recruitment analytics and benchmarking, proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Elite Honor Roll - Organization, as part of the annual Healthcare Talent Acquisition Benchmark Study. This recognition honors healthcare organizations that have demonstrated superior performance across multiple measures of talent acquisition. Fewer than 5% of the 207 participating health systems earned this distinction in 2025.

Cedars-Sinai

CentraCare Health System

Inova Health System

Scripps Health

MemorialCare

Stanford Medicine

The selection criteria for the 2025 Elite Honor Roll Organization included:

Top performance in The Healthcare Talent Acquisition Benchmark Study and Key Recruitment Metric Performance Index, which evaluates five critical dimensions of performance: responsiveness, process efficiency, productivity, quality of hire, and customer satisfaction

Exceptional results in RogueHire's validated Voice-of-the-Customer survey assessments, including feedback from hiring managers and candidate experience

Proven use of a performance scorecard to manage recruitment operations and build a culture grounded in data and measurable outcomes

Demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement and lifelong learning within their teams

Generated consistent cost savings and operational efficiencies for the patient care functions of their business

"The organizations named to this year's Elite Honor Roll have set the standard for healthcare recruitment excellence," said David Szary, Founder and Coach, RogueHire. "They've not only achieved outstanding results but also embraced a data-driven, performance-focused mentality that positions them as industry leaders. They have truly embraced the Kaizen culture."

Now in its 16th year, RogueHire's Benchmark Study remains the largest and most comprehensive study of its kind in the nation.

For the full list of 2025 Elite Honor Roll Awards, visit: https://www.roguehire.com/elite-honor-roll/#elite

About RogueHire

RogueHire is the leading provider of healthcare recruitment analytics and benchmarking solutions. Our platform combines data discovery, industry benchmarking, and AI-driven insights to help health systems optimize their talent acquisition strategies and meet critical hiring demands.

