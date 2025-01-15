2025 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

Customer success remains the cornerstone of exceptional SaaS platforms, and this year's winners exemplify that commitment. They have demonstrated outstanding performance by prioritizing innovation, usability, and customer outcomes, showcasing excellence that drives the entire SaaS industry forward. Post this

"Customer success remains the cornerstone of exceptional SaaS platforms, and this year's winners exemplify that commitment," said Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE. "The 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Award honorees have demonstrated outstanding performance by prioritizing innovation, usability, and customer outcomes, showcasing excellence that drives the entire SaaS industry forward.

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

The 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall, SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, and third-party analyst research, among other criteria.

With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories and customer segments.

Customer Segment: Enterprise

Analytics + Business Intelligence

Collaboration & Productivity

Customer Service

Development + DevOps

Marketing

Vertical Industry

Customer Segment: Small Business + Mid-Market

Analytics + Business Intelligence

Collaboration & Productivity

Customer Service

Design

Telekit by Vail Systems

ERP + Finance

IT Management + Operations

Security

SaaS Customer Success Award Winners

SELECTED SAAS AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards," said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. "This achievement reflects the impact of our innovative cloud solutions, including the debut of DentalOS™, the industry's first open dental operating system that empowers dental support organizations with scalable, customizable technology to drive growth and efficiency. Seeing our customers succeed with our technology is what drives us forward and inspires us to keep raising the bar."

"We are honored to receive the APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award for the second time. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to our customers and their success. At Exdion, every AI-driven SaaS+ innovation is crafted with our customers and their end clients in mind, delivering precision, efficiency, and value at every step. We deeply appreciate the trust our customers place in us and remain dedicated to providing digital transformation solutions that empower them to thrive." – L.S. Ram, Founder & CEO, Exdion Solutions Inc.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as an Overall SaaS Award winner in the Security category by APPEALIE. This award is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to innovation and our mission to simplify identity governance and administration (IGA), while delivering real value to our customers," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "At Zilla, we believe that identity is the new security perimeter, and we are proud to empower businesses to securely govern their identities with a modern IGA platform. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar in our industry."

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Award in the Customer Service category for Small Business + Mid-Market", said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro Group. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to continually improving and delivering exceptional service and customer support every day. It inspires us to keep innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible, ensuring our clients always receive the best possible experience. A big thank you to our customer service team. We couldn't have done it without you."

"We are setting the standard for redefining analytics and business intelligence, delivering unmatched flexibility, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities to meet today's complex business needs," said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware. "Winning the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Awards for Analytics + Business Intelligence validates our thought leadership and engineering culture in the market as we leverage AI to re-imagine our offerings, empowering product and data teams to spend x-factor less time wrangling data and more time delivering highly engaged data-driven products for their users."

"Our focus has always been on delivering an exceptional customer experience, whether that's through the products we deliver or our support and service model. At the core of this commitment is the belief that cultivating meaningful connections — between our team, our product, customers, and the communities they serve — helps create thriving communities. It's an honor to be recognized for another consecutive year." - Cole Schofield, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Pushpay.

"Telekit is honored to be recognized as an Overall SaaS Award winner in two categories at the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards: Collaboration & Productivity and Design for Small Business + Mid-Market. At Telekit, we are committed to making customer service a hassle-free and productive experience for both employees and customers. Our focus is on empowering small business owners to interact with customers confidently and resourcefully, without being limited by cumbersome, expensive technologies." – Swetha Viswanatha, Product Lead of Telekit at Vail Systems

