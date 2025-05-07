2025 State of Exposure Management Report Reveals a Massive Disconnect Between Cyber Risk Prioritization and Action

"Organizations don't lack data—they lack clarity. The report makes it clear that vulnerability management approaches are not just outdated, they're ineffective. It's time to shift toward unified, risk-based exposure management that aligns with real business impact." Post this

Based on a survey of more than 200 security decision-makers, the report reveals that while 93% of respondents recognize vulnerability prioritization and remediation accountability as top business priorities, a staggering 57% admit that identified exposures still go unpatched. The root cause? Misalignment between business stakeholders and security teams, outdated tools, and fragmented visibility.

"Organizations don't lack data—they lack clarity," said Dan Pagel, CEO at Brinqa. "The report makes it clear that current approaches to vulnerability management are not just outdated, they're ineffective. It's time to shift vulnerability prioritization and remediation toward unified, risk-based exposure management that aligns with real business impact."

Key Findings:

– 85% of respondents agree that current vulnerability tools and scoring models are obsolete.

– 87% struggle with unpatched exposures due to fragmented visibility.

– 82% lack the tools, time, or talent to proactively manage risk.

– 68% cite misunderstandings of cyber risk as a major barrier to remediation.

The report outlines five primary reasons organizations struggle with exposure management:

Diverging views between IT and business on the nature of risk.

Ineffective, one-size-fits-all risk scoring.

Silos of infrastructure, cloud, and application layers.

Obsolete tools and manual processes.

Limited resources and internal capacity.

Steps to Transform Vulnerability Chaos into Business Risk Clarity

To help organizations move beyond vulnerability chaos, the report outlines a roadmap for continuous exposure management—centralize data, visualize asset relationships, prioritize threats with business context, orchestrate remediation through automation, and report on what matters.

Real-World Impact

The report also features case studies from leading enterprises that transformed their manual, siloed vulnerability management approaches into continuous exposure management programs using these steps. For example, a large software company achieved a 75% reduction in audit response time and nearly tripled productivity, while a global food and beverage company cut unassigned vulnerabilities by 80% and improved remediation speed by 3x.

For a complete analysis of findings, download the full report or read the blog post.

About Brinqa

Brinqa radically simplifies how organizations manage threat exposures across their complex attack surfaces. We centralize vulnerability data across infrastructure, cloud, and applications; enrich it with external threat intelligence; and apply contextual risk scoring that is tailored to your business. With Brinqa, you can prioritize, act, and report on remediations – before attackers slip through the cracks.

