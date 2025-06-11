2025 State of Nonprofit Asset Gifts Report Reveals Critical Need for Nonprofits to Embrace Non-Cash Giving Amid Financial Uncertainty

The first report dedicated solely to asset-based giving for U.S. 501(c)(3) organizations comes at a time when nonprofits are struggling with the tumultuous economy
ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinite Giving today published the 2025 State of Nonprofit Asset Gifts Report. This newly released research report paints a sobering picture of the philanthropic landscape as U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the nation grapple with inflation, challenging macroeconomic conditions, and a sharp decline in individual charitable giving.
Yet amid these challenges, this report highlights a promising opportunity for how non-cash donations such as stock, cryptocurrency, donor-advised fund (DAF) grants, and endowment creation can serve as a vital lifeline for the sector's sustainability.
"As economic instability continues to pressure the nonprofit sector, embracing non-cash gifts is not just beneficial, it's now essential," said Infinite Giving's CEO and co-founder, Karen Houghton. "We've seen firsthand how innovative nonprofits who have a strategy to embrace asset-based philanthropy are better positioned to survive and thrive, especially with the upcoming Great Wealth Transfer."
Key Findings:
- Donations to public society benefit organizations have declined following the record-level highs during the COVID-19 pandemic
- While the majority of nonprofits report increased demand for services, most plan to cut programs citing inadequate finances. Alarmingly, nearly a third of nonprofits shut down within a decade of founding.
- Non-cash contributions have soared over the last 10 years. Gifts of appreciated assets, particularly stock, can boost fundraising for nonprofits equipped to accept them.
"Asset-based giving is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," Houghton continued. "Non-cash gifts offer donors meaningful tax advantages and give nonprofits a much-needed revenue stream during a time of rising need and shrinking resources."
Most notably in the report, Infinite Giving provided its own data from non-cash donations. In 2024, the fintech platform processed millions of dollars in asset gifts with the average stock donation value of $33,691.37. The single largest stock gift was worth $2,256,127.70.
In a landscape where traditional fundraising is faltering, diversifying revenue through non-cash donations could be a game-changing strategy. As the report emphasizes, building long-term resilience means embracing innovation, and asset giving is a key part of that future.
To access the full 2025 State of Nonprofit Asset Gifts Report, download here.
