2025 State of Nonprofit Asset Gifts Report Reveals Critical Need for Nonprofits to Embrace Non-Cash Giving Amid Financial Uncertainty

"As economic instability continues to pressure the nonprofit sector, embracing non-cash gifts is not just beneficial, it's now essential," said Infinite Giving's CEO and co-founder, Karen Houghton. "We've seen firsthand how innovative nonprofits who have a strategy to embrace asset-based philanthropy are better positioned to survive and thrive, especially with the upcoming Great Wealth Transfer."

Key Findings:

Donations to public society benefit organizations have declined following the record-level highs during the COVID-19 pandemic

While the majority of nonprofits report increased demand for services, most plan to cut programs citing inadequate finances. Alarmingly, nearly a third of nonprofits shut down within a decade of founding.

Non-cash contributions have soared over the last 10 years. Gifts of appreciated assets, particularly stock, can boost fundraising for nonprofits equipped to accept them.

"Asset-based giving is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," Houghton continued. "Non-cash gifts offer donors meaningful tax advantages and give nonprofits a much-needed revenue stream during a time of rising need and shrinking resources."

Most notably in the report, Infinite Giving provided its own data from non-cash donations. In 2024, the fintech platform processed millions of dollars in asset gifts with the average stock donation value of $33,691.37. The single largest stock gift was worth $2,256,127.70.

In a landscape where traditional fundraising is faltering, diversifying revenue through non-cash donations could be a game-changing strategy. As the report emphasizes, building long-term resilience means embracing innovation, and asset giving is a key part of that future.

