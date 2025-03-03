2025 Teacher Leader Impact Awards: Now Accepting Nominations, Including Teacher Teams!

"Now in its fifth year, this award is all about celebrating amazing teachers who share this same philosophy and who are always working hard to have an even greater impact in their classrooms and beyond." Post this

New for 2025, teachers or teams can nominate themselves for the award. As in prior years, nominations can also be submitted by a school-level administrator. The nominations, which are free and take only a few minutes to submit, include a summary of how the nominee is continually improving and the positive impacts of the nominee's teaching and lifelong learning.

Nominations are due by April 18, 2025. All winners will be announced on May 20, 2025.

All winners will receive a prize package valued at $3,550 to celebrate their achievements. The winners will receive a cash prize, exclusive merchandise, and a school-wide subscription to the AI Coach platform for the 2025-2026 school year.

AI Coach is an adaptive, first-of-its-kind solution that uses conversational artificial intelligence to support teachers as they work through coaching cycles. Using the secure platform, teachers independently reflect on their practice and set near-term goals as part of a self-paced module that mirrors the instructional coaching process. Teachers have an interactive conversation with Edie, the AI-driven coach, who asks probing, open-ended questions and offers personalized tips and resources for improvement.

To learn more about the 2025 Teacher Leader Impact Awards and to submit a nomination, visit www.edthena.com/teacherleaders .

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

