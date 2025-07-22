2025 Washington Policy Outlook: Perspectives from Experts

2025 AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by AAEA's Extension Section, "Washington Policy Outlook" will focus on contemporary, federal policy issues affecting agriculture. The presenters will provide insight from their unique perspectives and work for Congress, USDA, and related agencies. The presenters will discuss policy development and implementation addressing current and upcoming policy issues for agriculture as well as the role of economics in the process.

Presentations in this session:

Perspectives from USDA

Seth Meyer, USDA – Office of the Chief Economist

Perspectives from the House Agriculture Committee, Majority

Justin Benavidez, USDA – Office of the Chief Economist

Perspectives from the Senate Agriculture Committee Majority

Brad Weddelman, USDA – Office of the Chief Economist

This session will take place on July 28 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Plaza Ballroom A, B, and C.

If you are interested in attending the 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page or view the entire AAEA programmed schedule.

