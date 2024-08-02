2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Changes Location, Announces Additional Details

At Zeigler Auto Group we believe that 'Driving A Healthy Community' starts with events like the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon where anyone can participate regardless experience. Our new location is fantastic and centrally located for easy access to the Kalamazoo community and beyond. Post this

The weekend will also feature its usual lineup of events including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Kids' 1K, and Virtual Run. Click here to register today. New course details will be released at a later date.

"At Zeigler Auto Group we believe that 'Driving A Healthy Community' starts with events like the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon where anyone can participate regardless experience. Our new location is fantastic and centrally located for easy access to the Kalamazoo community and beyond," said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the Marathon's title sponsor.

"We hope to see even more participants this year come out for some family and community fun. Let's make every mile count!'

For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities please email Alaina Schuld at [email protected].

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, 1K Kids' Run; as well as the 50 State Challenge. Full and Half Relay as of 2024. Additionally the event hosts a health expo sponsored by Ascension Borgess.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

As of 2024 all races start and finish at the Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station and the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can enter the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information

About Zeigler Auto Group Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, 239-273-6976, [email protected], zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com

