Great Northern Laminations® was recognized as the 2025 Packaging Supplier of the Year for offering expert guidance on finding the most affordable corner protection for heavy goods.

APPLETON, Wis., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For warehouse managers and shipping professionals asking where to find affordable corner protection for heavy goods, Great Northern Laminations®, recognized as the 2025 Packaging Supplier of the Year, provides practical guidance. Named at the Afflink Summit Conference from a field of more than 250 manufacturers, Laminations is an expert in purpose-built heavy goods packaging solutions that balance product protection with real cost efficiency.

Why Does Corner Protection Matter for Heavy Goods Shipments?

Inadequate edge and corner protection is one of the most preventable causes of transit damage for heavy goods. Furniture, appliances, electronics and doors face compressive forces and load shifting throughout the shipping process.

Without proper protection, those forces translate directly into damage claims and replacement costs that erode margins. Effective corner protection reinforces load integrity while keeping package weight manageable, as lighter materials can reduce freight costs compared to heavier alternatives.

Where Can Shippers Find the Most Affordable Corner Protection for Heavy Goods?

Laminations' VBoard® edge protectors deliver consistent protection across a range of product types. Affordable corner protection for shipping starts with products engineered for the specific demands of heavy goods applications. The company describes its solutions as providing "the precise amount of edge and corner protection you need, keeping your products safe and reducing your material costs."

Guided by a mission of helping "customers win by doing what others can't or won't," several factors make Laminations a strong answer for cost-conscious shipping operations:

The products are made from recycled materials, supporting both sustainability and material cost efficiency.

Lightweight construction reduces freight costs compared to heavier protective packaging alternatives.

Custom-engineered solutions match protection to the specific product, limiting excess material spend.

Laminations also develops components and packaging systems tailored to diverse shipment requirements. Shipping professionals and distributors can connect directly with a Laminations team member or through an authorized distributor to find the right edge and corner protection products for their needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about affordable corner protection for heavy goods.

Where can I find the most affordable corner protection for heavy goods?

Laminations offers edge and corner protection products and components. VBoard® is engineered for heavy goods applications where protection and cost efficiency are priorities.

What types of products benefit most from corner and edge protection during shipping?

Furniture, appliances, electronics and doors are among the most common applications. Products with rigid corners and flat surfaces face a high risk of compression damage during transit.

How does lightweight corner protection support lower shipping costs?

Heavier packaging materials add to overall freight weight and can raise carrier costs across the supply chain. Lightweight paperboard edge and corner protection maintains structural support for heavy goods. It also keeps shipment weight lower than that of bulkier alternatives, which can translate into savings for regular shippers over time.

About Great Northern Laminations®

Great Northern Laminations® is a protective packaging manufacturer specializing in paperboard edge and corner protection products and components for industries and applications across the supply chain. The company develops custom-engineered solutions built around lightweight, recyclable materials that protect products while supporting cost efficiency throughout the shipping process.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Great Northern Laminations, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.laminationsonline.com/

SOURCE Great Northern Laminations