Independent analysis of 15 leading AI chat platforms reveals only 7 offer end-to-end encryption, as global AI chat usage surpasses 1 billion weekly active users.
Anuma, the privacy-first AI memory app built on ZetaChain, today published the 2026 AI Chat Privacy Report, an independent comparative analysis of 15 leading AI chat platforms including ChatGPT (OpenAI), Claude.ai (Anthropic), Gemini (Google), Grok (xAI), Perplexity, Venice.ai, Brave Leo, DuckDuckGo AI Chat, Poe, TypingMind, OpenRouter, Merlin AI, You.com, Lumo (Proton), and Anuma.
Key Findings from the 2026 AI Chat Privacy Report:
- ChatGPT, Claude (free tier), and Gemini train on user data by default. Users must manually opt out.
- Only 7 of 15 platforms offer end-to-end encryption. ChatGPT and Gemini rely on TLS-in-transit only.
- Only 3 platforms offer automatic model routing — OpenRouter (API-only), You.com (research mode), and Anuma (Bifrost Gateway with consumer UI).
- Anuma is the only platform with native one-click import from ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok.
- Anuma is the only consumer AI chat platform with live blockchain integration via ZetaChain.
