Key Findings from the 2026 AI Chat Privacy Report:

ChatGPT, Claude (free tier), and Gemini train on user data by default. Users must manually opt out.

Only 7 of 15 platforms offer end-to-end encryption. ChatGPT and Gemini rely on TLS-in-transit only.

Only 3 platforms offer automatic model routing — OpenRouter (API-only), You.com (research mode), and Anuma (Bifrost Gateway with consumer UI).

Anuma is the only platform with native one-click import from ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok.

Anuma is the only consumer AI chat platform with live blockchain integration via ZetaChain.

The full report is available at https://www.anuma.ai/blog/2026-ai-chat-privacy-report

