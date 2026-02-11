2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year Base Winners Announced®

This program honors their leadership, their advocacy, and the work they do every day to strengthen the military community. Post this

"Military spouses are culture keepers and community leaders who hold so much together while pushing for progress," said Lori Simmons, Executive Director of National Military Community Foundation. "This program honors their leadership, their advocacy, and the work they do every day to strengthen the military community."

From Dec. 1, 2025, to Jan. 16, 2026, nominations were submitted from across the globe recognizing spouses leading efforts in service, entrepreneurship, education, mental health, policy, and community care. Following a selection process that included community voting, base-level winners were chosen. These honorees now advance to branch-level consideration before one is named the 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® on May 7, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia, during National Military Spouse Appreciation Week.

The AFI MSOY program extends beyond recognition, serving as a year-round leadership platform that connects spouses, amplifies their voices, and supports long-term impact for military families.

A full list of 2026 base winners is available at www.msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit www.msoy.afi.org.

Media Contact

Lakesha Cole, She Spark Media, 1 (813) 331-5282, [email protected], She Spark Media

SOURCE Armed Forces Insurance