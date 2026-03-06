2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners Announced

Military spouses are not bystanders to service. They are leaders within it. Post this

The 2026 branch winners reflect the depth and diversity of today's military spouse community. From advancing workforce mobility and improving access to resources, to strengthening local support networks and mentoring future leaders, these spouses are driving meaningful change at the installation, state and national levels.

"Military spouses are not bystanders to service. They are leaders within it," said Lori Simmons, executive director of the National Military Community Foundation. "Their advocacy strengthens families, strengthens readiness and strengthens our military community as a whole. We are proud to recognize the 2026 branch winners and the lasting impact they continue to make."

The 2026 AFI Military Spouse of the Year® branch winners are:

Army: Isabel Schmitt

Marine Corps: Shelby Bateman

Navy: Meg Graves

Air Force: Lyndsey Akers

Space Force: Cassandra Kidd

Coast Guard: Najeeba Gassel

National Guard: Nicole Gebhardt

Each branch winner now advances to the final phase of the selection process for the 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® title. Public voting opens March 5 and closes March 6, 2026, followed by review by a panel of judges evaluating nominees across key criteria including leadership, community involvement, communication and personal impact.

The 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® will be announced in conjunction with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 7, 2026.

To learn more about the 2026 AFI Military Spouse of the Year® program and this year's branch winners, visit msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in the military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit msoy.afi.org.

Media Contact

Lakesha Cole, She Spark Media, 1 9103335252, [email protected], She Spark Media

SOURCE Armed Forces Insurance