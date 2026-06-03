2026 Casino Player Trends Report: Players Want Digital Experiences That Match Their Visit, Most Casinos Aren't Delivering

"Not all casino guests want the same digital experience," said Nick Dan-Bergman, Chief Marketing Officer at LT.agency. "Operators that recognize those differences have an opportunity to better connect with guests, building loyalty and encouraging repeat visits." Post this

"Not all casino guests want the same digital experience," said Nick Dan-Bergman, Chief Marketing Officer at LT.agency. "Operators that recognize those differences have an opportunity to better connect with guests, building loyalty and encouraging repeat visits."

While 92% of players expect casino apps to match the ease of the platforms they use every day, 59% say casinos are still behind other industries digitally. More importantly, the gap between expectations and reality is influencing behavior.

Players consistently name the same improvements as most impactful:

Easier rewards redemption

More relevant offers

Fewer technical issues

Better coordination between the online and in-person experience

These are not aspirational requests; they reflect what players feel is missing.

This data doesn't mean casinos should replace in-person service with a one-size-fits-all digital experience. About 20% of players, often older and local, prefer low-touch, in-person interactions and may disengage if pushed toward digital-first options. While smaller in number, this group includes high-value guests. The study calls them "Human-First Traditionalists" and shows forcing a digital journey can create friction, highlighting the need to tailor experiences based on player preferences.

Interest in AI-driven experiences at casinos is growing, but adoption is not guaranteed. The report finds 42% of operators are currently using, or planning to use, AI for personalized offers and virtual concierge experiences, signaling steady movement toward more advanced personalization.

Player openness, however, varies by segment and is closely tied to trust. Across groups, players consistently point to the same conditions for acceptance:

Transparency around how AI is used

The ability to opt out

Clear assurance that personal data is protected

Without those elements in place, even well-designed AI experiences risk falling short.

Among older players, hesitation is more obvious. A meaningful percentage says no feature would currently make them comfortable with AI personalization, suggesting a one-size-fits-all rollout may create friction rather than value for certain segments.

Operators broadly recognize the importance of digital, but the data suggests many are still working toward fully integrated experiences. While 84% describe their digital tools as functional, only 2% report full integration between their digital and in-person experience.

This issue is often tied to practical constraints. Casino operators cite technology limitations (46%) and lack of internal expertise (32%) as the main barriers to improving personalization. As a result, nearly half say they are only slightly confident their digital investments are generating a positive return.

Size also plays a role. Multi-property operators are further along in digital maturity and AI use, while single-property operators report more limited use and lower confidence in returns. This suggests smaller operators should focus on targeted improvements to boost performance, especially tribal and independent operators making digital investment decisions.

These insights come from the 2026 Casino Player Trends Report, LT's fourth annual study tracking shifts in casino guest behavior and operator strategy. The report is based on surveys of 767 active casino guests and 50 casino operators and executives, conducted via LT's research team, supplemented by operator interviews and open-ended player responses.

Visit LT.agency to access the full report.

The authors of this research are hosting a webinar in partnership with Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine on Wednesday, June 10, at 10 AM PST. They'll present the highlights of their findings and host a panel discussion with casino executives.

Visit Tribal Gaming & Hospitality to register for the webinar and get on-demand access.

About LT.agency

LT.agency is a marketing and digital experience agency focused on creating meaningful customer experiences based on deep strategic insights. We are proud to have increased visits, recognition and engagement for a variety of partners, including Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Acorn Ridge Casino, We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Isleta Resort & Casino, Desert Diamond Casinos, Cocopah Casino & Resort, Tulalip Resort Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Golden Entertainment, The STRAT, Blue Man Group and more.

Media Contact

Martine Jutilla, LT.agency, 1 650-468-1175, [email protected]

SOURCE LT.agency