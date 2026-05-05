2026 DDW Oral Presentation: HepQuant DuO® Disease Severity Index (DSI) Outperforms Child-Pugh and MELD Scores in Predicting Risk of Esophageal Varices

HepQuant, a leader in developing noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative testing to assess liver health, is excited to announce an oral presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026. Presented data findings highlight that the HepQuant DuO Disease Severity Index (DSI) Outperforms Child-Pugh and MELD Scores in Predicting Risk of Esophageal Varices. Dr. Mitchell Shiffman will present "The Disease Severity Index (DSI) from the Oral Cholate Challenge Test Defines Varices Risk Across Child-Pugh A5 and A6 and MASH Versus Non-MASH Etiologies" on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8:00 am CDT.
CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, a leader in developing noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative testing to assess liver health, is excited to announce an oral presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026. Dr. Mitchell Shiffman(1) will present data findings and discuss HepQuant DuO® as part of the DDW session: Noninvasive Tools for MASLD/MASH: Real-World Performance, Pitfalls, and Clinical Integration on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8:00 am CDT. The abstract titled "The Disease Severity Index (DSI) from the Oral Cholate Challenge Test Defines Varices Risk Across Child-Pugh A5 and A6 and MASH Versus Non-MASH Etiologies" revealed that the Oral Cholate Challenge Test (HepQuant DuO) DSI result was a significant predictor of esophageal varices risk while Child Pugh (CP) and the Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score were not. Similar findings were observed in both MASH and non-MASH cohorts, supporting the conclusion that utilizing HepQuant DuO more precisely defined varices risk and supported quantitative characterization of liver function and physiology within the CP classifications of A5 and A6.
Analytical methods included diagnostic performance (AUROC) and multivariable logistic regression analysis of DSI, CP and MELD scores from two US prospective studies, SHUNT-V (n=238) and HALT-C (n=216), linking the HepQuant DuO test results with endoscopic findings. HepQuant DuO disease severity index (DSI) and portal systemic shunting (SHUNT%) were calculated, in addition to standard laboratory values including albumin, alkaline phosphatase, ALT, AST, bilirubin, INR, and platelet count. These findings further reinforce that HepQuant DuO test results bring unique value to the clinical management of compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD). This quantitative liver health assessment supports critical patient management decisions in the clinic regarding the use of endoscopy to assess risk for varices, defining the intensity of clinical follow-up, and establishing a baseline for monitoring treatment effects.
"These exciting findings highlight the importance of bringing new noninvasive tests into the clinical management of advanced liver disease," stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. "We are dedicated to driving the transformation of liver health and improved patient management with HepQuant DuO, an innovative and impactful tool for hepatologists to incorporate into routine evaluation of their patients."
About HepQuant
HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.
HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements (CLIA ID 06D2188465). This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
(1) Dr. Mitchell Shiffman is a member of the HepQuant Portal Hypertension Group and will not be receiving compensation from HepQuant for this data presentation.
Media Contact
Joellyn Enos, HepQuant, 1 303.268.7069, [email protected], https://hepquant.com/
SOURCE HepQuant
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