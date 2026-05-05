2026 DDW Oral Presentation: HepQuant DuO® Disease Severity Index (DSI) Outperforms Child-Pugh and MELD Scores in Predicting Risk of Esophageal Varices

These exciting findings highlight the importance of bringing new noninvasive tests into the clinical management of advanced liver disease, stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer at HepQuant. Post this

"These exciting findings highlight the importance of bringing new noninvasive tests into the clinical management of advanced liver disease," stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. "We are dedicated to driving the transformation of liver health and improved patient management with HepQuant DuO, an innovative and impactful tool for hepatologists to incorporate into routine evaluation of their patients."

About HepQuant

HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.

HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements (CLIA ID 06D2188465). This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

(1) Dr. Mitchell Shiffman is a member of the HepQuant Portal Hypertension Group and will not be receiving compensation from HepQuant for this data presentation.

Media Contact

Joellyn Enos, HepQuant, 1 303.268.7069, [email protected], https://hepquant.com/

SOURCE HepQuant