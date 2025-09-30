2026 Enterprise Software Showcase: Where Modern ERP Meets AI Power

"Organizations face pressure to modernize faster. The 2026 Enterprise Software Showcase is a catalyst for transformation. By uniting ERP software and AI, we give leaders the insights and confidence to align strategy and accelerate their digital journey", said Mehdi Aftahi, CTO at TEC. Post this

As organizations face the urgent need to modernize operations, the ESS provides a unique opportunity to explore the latest enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions—now enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI). Over three days, attendees will see live demonstrations, hear from independent experts, and gain neutral insights to guide one of the most critical technology decisions any business can make.

"Organizations today are under immense pressure to modernize and make smarter decisions faster. At TEC, we see the 2026 Enterprise Software Showcase as more than an event—it's a catalyst for transformation," said Mehdi Aftahi, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at TEC. "By bringing together modern ERP systems and the power of AI, we're giving leaders the insights and confidence they need to align technology with strategy and accelerate their digital journey."

Why ESS 2026 Matters

For journalists and technology observers, ESS 2026 offers a front-row view of how ERP vendors are embedding AI to enable predictive analytics, process automation, and data-driven decision-making. The event brings together global software providers, impartial analysts, and forward-looking business leaders, providing storylines on the future of enterprise technology adoption.

For business leaders and IT decision-makers, the Showcase delivers practical value:

Vendor comparisons in real time: Evaluate leading ERP platforms, including their AI-powered tools and suites, all in one place.

Impartial expertise: Access TEC's independent analysis and best practices for software selection and project success.

Actionable insights: Learn how to align ERP and AI capabilities with specific business objectives to accelerate digital transformation.

Networking opportunities: Connect with peers, technology providers, and independent advisors in a structured environment.

Featured Program

Keynotes from recognized industry leaders on the future of ERP and AI.

Panel discussions tackling today's critical enterprise software challenges.

Live demos showcasing next-generation ERP systems in action.

Workshops on software selection, project planning, and digital innovation.

Confirmed Sponsors

Gold: NetSuite – NetSuite ERP

Gold: Infor/Godlan – Infor CloudSuite Industrial

Silver: Priority Software – Priority ERP

Silver: ECi – M1

Silver: Sage – Sage X3

Bronze: SAP/N'Ware – SAP Business One

Registration Details

Early-Bird Tickets: $250 USD (until Nov. 30, 2025)

Regular Price: $450 USD (from Dec. 1, 2025)

Ticket sales close Feb. 20, 2026, or when capacity is reached.

For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite or the official ESS 2026 website.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is an advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations navigate enterprise software decisions with impartial expertise, structured methodologies, and vendor-neutral insights. Since 1993, TEC has supported thousands of organizations worldwide in making technology choices that enable agility, competitiveness, and digital success.

