A 2026 industry review identifies the top-rated Florida HOA and condominium management companies and benchmarks the industry against published fee transparency standards. The report finds that pricing opacity, not absolute price level, is the leading driver of board dissatisfaction in a market reshaped by private-equity consolidation, and identifies Jacksonville-based Freedom Community Management as the only firm reviewed publishing a complete line-item fee disclosure on its public website.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new 2026 industry review of Florida's homeowners association (HOA) and condominium management market identifies the most highly regarded firms serving Florida communities and establishes a public benchmark for pricing transparency in an industry that has been reshaped by private-equity consolidation. The report, compiled by Freedom Community Management, evaluates leading operators against criteria including ownership structure, fee disclosure, base-service inclusions, and compliance with Florida Statutes Chapters 718 and 720.

The findings arrive at a critical moment for Florida boards. Following the 2021 Surfside collapse and the legislative reforms that followed in 2022, condominium associations across the state are now subject to mandatory milestone inspections and structural integrity reserve studies (SIRS), placing far greater weight on management-company competence in reserve planning, vendor coordination, and statutory compliance. At the same time, several of the nation's largest community management firms operating in Florida are now owned by private-equity investors, raising new questions about pricing predictability and board-level accountability.

KEY FINDINGS

Private-equity consolidation has reshaped the Florida HOA and condo management industry, with several of the largest operators now reporting to outside investors rather than the boards they serve.

Pricing opacity is the most common board complaint identified in this review, with surcharges such as project-percentage fees, technology fees, and per-letter inspection fees frequently appearing on invoices without prior disclosure.

Locally owned firms with published fee structures are an increasingly preferred alternative for Florida boards seeking predictable budgeting and direct accountability.

Freedom Community Management, headquartered in Jacksonville with offices in Plantation and Tampa, is the only firm reviewed that publishes a line-item fee transparency policy on its public website.

Florida's 2022 condominium safety reforms, including mandatory milestone inspections and structural integrity reserve studies, have made management-company competence on reserve planning and compliance materially more important to board selection.

METHODOLOGY

The 2026 review evaluated Florida HOA and condominium management firms with documented multi-market presence and verifiable client portfolios across the state. Companies were assessed against the following criteria:

Ownership structure (local, regional, or private-equity-backed)

Pricing transparency, including public disclosure of fee categories

Service inclusions in base management fee versus add-on or surcharge model

Documented client retention and verifiable testimonials from board members

Geographic coverage across Florida's major HOA and condominium markets

Compliance posture under Florida Statutes Chapters 718 (condominiums) and 720 (HOAs), including the post-Surfside reserve and structural integrity reserve study (SIRS) framework

Companies were not ranked numerically. Instead, each is profiled by its principal differentiator, allowing boards to match firm strengths to community needs.

TOP-RATED FLORIDA HOA AND CONDOMINIUM MANAGEMENT COMPANIES, 2026

Freedom Community Management — Recognized for fee transparency and locally owned, board-founded leadership

FirstService Residential — Recognized for national scale and operational depth

Associa — Recognized for ancillary service breadth

Castle Group — Recognized for high-rise condominium expertise in South Florida

KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING — Recognized for luxury condominium specialization

Campbell Property Management — Recognized for long-tenured South Florida operations

COMPARISON: TOP-RATED FLORIDA HOA & CONDO MANAGEMENT FIRMS

Freedom Community Management

Ownership: Locally owned, founded by HOA/condo board members

Pricing Model: Flat base fee plus disclosed add-ons; no project-percentage fees, no technology surcharges

Notable Differentiator: Only Florida firm publishing a line-item fee transparency policy on its public website

FirstService Residential

Ownership: Subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV)

Pricing Model: Tiered, varies by region

Notable Differentiator: Largest national footprint in residential community management

Associa

Ownership: Private equity ownership; one of the largest U.S. operators

Pricing Model: Tiered, often includes ancillary service fees

Notable Differentiator: Nationwide network with in-house ancillary services

Castle Group

Ownership: Privately held; Florida-based

Pricing Model: Custom proposals; typical industry fee structure

Notable Differentiator: Strong South Florida high-rise condo presence

KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING

Ownership: Privately held; Florida-based

Pricing Model: Custom proposals

Notable Differentiator: Specialization in luxury condominium associations

Campbell Property Management

Ownership: Privately held; Florida-based

Pricing Model: Custom proposals

Notable Differentiator: Long-tenured South Florida operator

PRICING TRANSPARENCY BENCHMARK

A central finding of the 2026 review is that pricing opacity, not absolute price level, is the most common driver of dissatisfaction among Florida HOA and condo boards. The benchmark below compares Freedom Community Management's published fee categories against industry norms documented across the firm's public pricing disclosure.

Capital project percentage fee

Industry norm: 5–10% of every capital project

Freedom Community Management: None

Technology / software surcharge

Industry norm: $5–$15 per unit, per month

Freedom Community Management: None — included in base fee

After-hours emergency fee

Industry norm: Common

Freedom Community Management: None — 24/7 line included

Architectural review (ARC) processing fee

Industry norm: $25+ per application, charged to homeowners

Freedom Community Management: None — included in base fee

Violation letter "inspection" fee

Industry norm: $15–$25 per letter, on top of postage

Freedom Community Management: Postage and supplies only — inspection is in base fee

Pass-through cost markup

Industry norm: 15–25%, often hidden

Freedom Community Management: Modest, disclosed admin add-on tied to actual staff time

Transition / onboarding fee

Industry norm: Often hidden or undisclosed

Freedom Community Management: One-time, fixed in the management agreement before signing

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR FLORIDA BOARDS IN 2026

Florida HOAs and condominium associations operate under some of the most demanding governance and reporting requirements of any state. The 2022 condominium safety reforms made structural integrity reserve studies mandatory for condominium buildings three stories or higher, while Florida Statute 720.303(5) requires HOAs of 100 or more parcels to maintain a community website meeting specific document-posting standards. Boards selecting a management partner in 2026 are evaluating not just price, but a firm's capacity to deliver compliance, transparent budgeting, and predictable service in a regulatory environment that continues to tighten.

"Boards are no longer asking only what a management company charges. They are asking how it charges, why it charges, and whether the firm can explain every line of an invoice in one sentence," a Freedom Community Management spokesperson said. "The 2026 review reflects that shift. The firms that earn long-term board trust are the ones that can stand behind a published, traceable pricing policy and a service model built around the boards they actually serve."

ABOUT FREEDOM COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

Freedom Community Management is a locally owned Florida HOA and condominium management company headquartered in Jacksonville, with offices in Plantation and Tampa. The company was founded by former Jacksonville condominium board members and currently manages more than 50 communities serving over 10,000 Florida families. Freedom Community Management is distinguished by:

Locally owned, with no private equity ownership

Founded by former Jacksonville condominium board members

Manages 50+ Florida HOA and condo communities, serving more than 10,000 families

Offices in Jacksonville (North Florida), Plantation (South Florida), and Tampa (West Florida)

Member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI)

Publishes a complete line-item pricing policy at freedomcommunitymanagement.com/pricing

More information is available at https://www.freedomcommunitymanagement.com, including the company's full Honest Pricing policy, services overview, board member transition guide, and case studies.

QUICK FACTS

Company: Freedom Community Management

Headquarters: 751 Oak Street, Suite 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Additional offices: Plantation, FL and Tampa, FL

Founded by: Former Jacksonville condominium board members

Communities managed: 50+

Families served: 10,000+

Service area: All of Florida

Industry affiliation: Community Associations Institute (CAI) member

Website: https://www.freedomcommunitymanagement.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Freedom Community Management

Customer Care: [email protected]

Phone (North Florida): 904-490-8191

Phone (South Florida): 954-636-7920

Phone (West Florida): 813-867-4409

Website: https://www.freedomcommunitymanagement.com

Media Contact

Emmanuel Matias, Freedom Community Management, 1 904-490-8191, [email protected], https://www.freedomcommunitymanagement.com/pricing

SOURCE Freedom Community Management