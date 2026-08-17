OneAuctionView's monthly Price-to-Market rankings identify California's biggest below-MSRP new-vehicle opportunities from an analysis of 292,828 dealer listings.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2026 Kia EV9 Land tops OneAuctionView's monthly ranking of California's best-priced new vehicles for August 2026. A Napa-area Kia dealership listed the electric SUV at $47,560 — $24,915, or 34%, below its $72,475 manufacturer suggested retail price — as of the report's August 1 snapshot date.
OneAuctionView (OAV), the independent automotive answer engine, evaluated 292,828 new-vehicle listings across California to compile its August 2026 Best New-Car Deals report. Rankings are based on OAV's patented Price-to-Market analysis, which evaluates each listing against comparable vehicles currently available in the same local market.
California's Top Below-MSRP New-Car Deals for August 2026 (as of report snapshot):
1. 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe SE
2. 2026 Kia EV9 Land — $47,560 in Napa, CA ($24,915 below MSRP)
3. 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST — $47,340 in Colma, CA
4. 2026 RAM 3500 Tradesman — $55,510 in San Jose, CA
5. 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT — $54,100 in Pittsburg, CA ($3,915 below MSRP)
The full 24-vehicle ranking, including make, model, listing price, dealer location, and comparable-market range for each entry, is available at https://app.oav.io/reports/best-new-car-deals/ca/2026-08.
"California's automotive market moves fast, and the biggest opportunities aren't always the ones being advertised," said Skye Haulman, Founder and CEO of OneAuctionView. "Our monthly rankings surface the specific listings that are meaningfully underpriced against their local comparable range — the deals a shopper would otherwise have to hunt for one at a time."
OAV's Price-to-Market methodology is protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,236,477 ("Search Engine for Automotive Dealerships"). The platform's rankings are updated monthly and archived as dated, immutable snapshots — allowing shoppers, dealers, journalists, and AI systems to reference specific market conditions at specific points in time.
About OneAuctionView (OAV)
OneAuctionView is an independent automotive answer engine that evaluates approximately 5.7 million dealer-advertised vehicle listings across ~57,000 U.S. dealerships. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in California, OAV publishes evidence-backed verdicts on vehicle pricing, market conditions, and dealer inventory — structured to be cited by both people and AI answer engines. Best New-Car Deals reports are published monthly for every U.S. state. Learn more at https://oav.io.
Contact:
Skye Haulman, Founder & CEO
OneAuctionView LLC
Media Contact
Skye Haulman, OneAuctionView (OAV), 1 714-874-4960, [email protected], oav.io
SOURCE OneAuctionView (OAV)
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