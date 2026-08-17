A Napa Kia dealer is offering the 2026 EV9 at $47,560 — $24,915 below MSRP — the biggest below-MSRP discount in OAV's August California rankings. Post this

California's Top Below-MSRP New-Car Deals for August 2026 (as of report snapshot):

1. 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe SE

2. 2026 Kia EV9 Land — $47,560 in Napa, CA ($24,915 below MSRP)

3. 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST — $47,340 in Colma, CA

4. 2026 RAM 3500 Tradesman — $55,510 in San Jose, CA

5. 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT — $54,100 in Pittsburg, CA ($3,915 below MSRP)

The full 24-vehicle ranking, including make, model, listing price, dealer location, and comparable-market range for each entry, is available at https://app.oav.io/reports/best-new-car-deals/ca/2026-08.

"California's automotive market moves fast, and the biggest opportunities aren't always the ones being advertised," said Skye Haulman, Founder and CEO of OneAuctionView. "Our monthly rankings surface the specific listings that are meaningfully underpriced against their local comparable range — the deals a shopper would otherwise have to hunt for one at a time."

OAV's Price-to-Market methodology is protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,236,477 ("Search Engine for Automotive Dealerships"). The platform's rankings are updated monthly and archived as dated, immutable snapshots — allowing shoppers, dealers, journalists, and AI systems to reference specific market conditions at specific points in time.

About OneAuctionView (OAV)

OneAuctionView is an independent automotive answer engine that evaluates approximately 5.7 million dealer-advertised vehicle listings across ~57,000 U.S. dealerships. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in California, OAV publishes evidence-backed verdicts on vehicle pricing, market conditions, and dealer inventory — structured to be cited by both people and AI answer engines. Best New-Car Deals reports are published monthly for every U.S. state. Learn more at https://oav.io.

Contact:

Skye Haulman, Founder & CEO

OneAuctionView LLC

[email protected]

https://oav.io

Media Contact

Skye Haulman, OneAuctionView (OAV), 1 714-874-4960, [email protected], oav.io

SOURCE OneAuctionView (OAV)