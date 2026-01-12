2026 MASH-TAG Oral Presentation: HepQuant DuO® Reveals Functional and Physiological Heterogeneity to Support Enhanced Clinical Trial Design

HepQuant, a leader in developing noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative testing to assess liver health, presented oral and poster data findings at the 2026-MASH-TAG conference January 8-10, 2026, Park City, UT. The presentation by Dr. Gregory T. Everson titled "Understanding the Functional and Physiologic Heterogeneity of Advanced MASH as Defined by the Oral Cholate Challenge Test May Enhance Clinical Trial Design" focused on the utility of the HepQuant DuO test to characterize the baseline spectrum of liver health, define and estimate risk for clinical outcomes, and quantify changes in risk to improve subject identification and study design. HepQuant's executive leadership will also be engaging in one-on-one meetings during the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Franscico January 12-15, 2026, and is looking forward to educating engaging external stakeholders about the compelling body of published data to support this exciting advancement in clinical practice
DENVER, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HepQuant, a leader in developing noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative testing to assess liver health, presented oral and poster data findings at the 2026-MASH-TAG conference January 8-10, 2026, Park City, UT. The presentation by Dr. Gregory T. Everson titled "Understanding the Functional and Physiologic Heterogeneity of Advanced MASH as Defined by the Oral Cholate Challenge Test May Enhance Clinical Trial Design" focused on the utility of the HepQuant DuO® test to characterize the baseline spectrum of liver health, define and estimate risk for clinical outcomes, and quantify changes in risk to improve subject identification and study design. The poster abstract, titled "Oral Cholate Challenge Test Characterizes Functional Differences between Child-Pugh (CP) A5 and A6" delivered deeper insights on the hepatic function and portal-systemic shunting in patients with CP A5 and A6, demonstrating that quantifying differences using HepQuant DuO was more predictive for esophageal varices than CP score.
HepQuant's executive leadership will also be engaging in one-on-one meetings during the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco January 12-15, 2026, and is looking forward to educating and engaging external stakeholders about the compelling body of published data to support this exciting advancement in clinical practice.
HepQuant DuO results from patients diagnosed with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated and Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (Met-ALD), ALD and various other liver disease etiologies uncovered significant functional heterogeneity and physiological impairment missed by other standard testing. The HepQuant DuO test results, including Disease Severity Index (DSI), SHUNT%, Hepatic Reserve (HR%), and Risk for Adverse Clinical Events (RISK ACE), bring unique value to the clinical management of compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD) in real world practice across liver disease etiologies. This quantitative liver health assessment informs decisions in the clinic regarding the use of endoscopy to screen for varices, defining the intensity of clinical follow-up, and establishing a baseline for monitoring treatment effects.
"HepQuant DuO is the ideal noninvasive test of liver health with clinical validation data confirming effective characterization of disease severity, tracking of disease progression and treatment impact.", stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. "HepQuant is committed to bringing this important quantitative tool to healthcare providers to transform liver health and improve patient management."
HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.
HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant, LLC in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
