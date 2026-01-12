2026 MASH-TAG Oral Presentation: HepQuant DuO® Reveals Functional and Physiological Heterogeneity to Support Enhanced Clinical Trial Design

"HepQuant DuO is the ideal noninvasive test of liver health with clinical validation data confirming effective characterization of disease severity, tracking of disease progression and treatment impact.", stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. Post this

HepQuant DuO results from patients diagnosed with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated and Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (Met-ALD), ALD and various other liver disease etiologies uncovered significant functional heterogeneity and physiological impairment missed by other standard testing. The HepQuant DuO test results, including Disease Severity Index (DSI), SHUNT%, Hepatic Reserve (HR%), and Risk for Adverse Clinical Events (RISK ACE), bring unique value to the clinical management of compensated advanced chronic liver disease (cACLD) in real world practice across liver disease etiologies. This quantitative liver health assessment informs decisions in the clinic regarding the use of endoscopy to screen for varices, defining the intensity of clinical follow-up, and establishing a baseline for monitoring treatment effects.

"HepQuant DuO is the ideal noninvasive test of liver health with clinical validation data confirming effective characterization of disease severity, tracking of disease progression and treatment impact.", stated Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. "HepQuant is committed to bringing this important quantitative tool to healthcare providers to transform liver health and improve patient management."

About HepQuant

HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.

HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant, LLC in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact

Joellyn Enos, HepQuant, 1 303.268.7069, [email protected], https://hepquant.com/

SOURCE HepQuant