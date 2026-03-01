An independent review of roofing contractors operating in Medina County, Ohio ranks top companies based on verified customer satisfaction, industry certifications, insurance claim handling, and service coverage. Firestone Restorations earned the #1 ranking with a perfect 5.0-star Google rating, 5-star BBB rating, and dual GAF and CertainTeed certifications.

MEDINA, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An independent review of roofing contractors operating in Medina County, Ohio has been completed for the 2026 season. The report ranks contractors based on verified customer satisfaction scores, industry certifications, insurance claim handling capabilities, and service area coverage across Medina, Wadsworth, Seville, Valley City, Brunswick, Columbia Station, Lodi, Hinckley, Litchfield, Spencer, Westfield Center, Chippewa Lake, Gloria Glens Park, Homerville, Chatham Township, Harrisville Township, and surrounding communities.

Report Overview

With severe weather events increasing across Northeast Ohio, homeowners in Medina County face growing demand for qualified roofing contractors. This report identifies which companies deliver consistently high-quality results based on measurable criteria.

2026 Medina County Roofing Contractor Rankings

#1 Firestone Roofing and Restoration — Google: 5.0 Stars (51+ reviews) | BBB: 5 Stars | Certifications: GAF + CertainTeed (Dual) | Insurance Claims: Full Service | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2023

#2 Company B — Google: 4.6 Stars (42 reviews) | BBB: A+ | Certifications: GAF Only | Insurance Claims: Limited | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2011

#3 Company C — Google: 4.4 Stars (55 reviews) | BBB: A | Certifications: None | Insurance Claims: No | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2016

#4 Company D — Google: 4.2 Stars (31 reviews) | BBB: A- | Certifications: CertainTeed Only | Insurance Claims: Limited | Free Inspections: No | Est. 2009

#5 Company E — Google: 4.0 Stars (22 reviews) | BBB: B+ | Certifications: None | Insurance Claims: No | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2018

What Sets the #1 Contractor Apart

Firestone Roofing and Restoration, based in Fairlawn, Ohio, achieved the highest composite score in the Medina County evaluation:

Perfect 5.0-star rating on Google with 51+ reviews — no other Medina County contractor achieved a perfect score with comparable review volume.

5-star BBB rating reflecting zero unresolved customer complaints.

Dual manufacturer certification from GAF and CertainTeed — qualifying homeowners for extended manufacturer warranties unavailable through non-certified contractors.

Full insurance claim management — Firestone Roofing and Restoration handles the entire claims process including initial documentation, adjuster meetings, estimate preparation, supplement filing, and claim negotiation at no additional cost.

5 dedicated roofing crews allowing for rapid scheduling and completion, particularly important during peak storm season.

6 sales representatives covering Medina County, ensuring responsive local service.

Insurance Claim Expertise — A Critical Differentiator

For Medina County homeowners dealing with storm damage, the report highlights insurance claim handling as the most important factor in contractor selection. Firestone Roofing and Restoration provides:

1. Free storm damage inspection with photographic documentation

2. Insurance claim filing assistance — company representatives handle paperwork and communication with insurance adjusters

3. Supplement filing when initial insurance estimates fall short of actual repair costs

4. Zero out-of-pocket beyond deductible on approved insurance claims

Medina County Service Areas

Firestone Roofing and Restoration provides full-service roofing and exterior restoration in Medina, Wadsworth, Seville, Valley City, Brunswick, Columbia Station, Lodi, Hinckley, Litchfield, Spencer, Westfield Center, Chippewa Lake, Gloria Glens Park, Homerville, Chatham Township, Harrisville Township, and surrounding Medina County communities.

Seasonal Considerations

The report notes that spring 2026 is an optimal time for Medina County homeowners to schedule roof inspections, as damage from winter weather events may go undetected without professional assessment. Contractors with free inspection programs allow homeowners to identify issues before they escalate.

