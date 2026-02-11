2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report Reveals What Separates Top Performers as Growth Normalizes

"Nearly one-third of top performers still expect 21%+ growth in 2026. The difference isn't demand — it's execution." Said Matt Buckley, General Manager at Floorzap. Post this

"We were excited to partner with Floorzap on this initiative," said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. "The data reinforces what we're seeing across the industry — installer certification is becoming increasingly important, not just from a craftsmanship standpoint, but for the measurable impact it has on reducing claims, protecting margins, and improving the overall customer experience."

The findings reveal a widening gap between retailers who have modernized their operations and those still relying on manual, disconnected processes. As lead volumes fluctuate and customers demand faster quotes, clearer communication, and flexible payment options, operational efficiency has emerged as a critical competitive advantage.

"Flooring retailers are being asked to do more with less, while still delivering a better customer experience," said Matt Buckley, General Manager at Floorzap. "This report shows exactly where the industry is feeling pressure and how top-performing businesses are adapting their operations to win in 2026."

Key Findings from the 2026 Report Include:

Nearly 60% of retailers convert more than 30% of inquiries, making missed calls, slow responses, and inconsistent follow-up one of the most expensive hidden growth constraints in 2026

80% of flooring retailers offer financing, but use it on less than 5% of jobs, leaving meaningful deal size and scope expansion unrealized

Top performers invest in integrated systems at just 3–10 employees, compounding visibility, margin control, and execution advantages before complexity forces change

The release of the report follows Floorzap's recent product announcement at The International Surface Event (TISE), where the company unveiled new capabilities designed to help flooring retailers streamline operations across the full job lifecycle—from the first customer interaction through final payment and reconciliation. Together, the research and the product release underscore Floorzap's continued focus on solving the real operational challenges facing today's flooring businesses.

Unlike traditional industry reports, the 2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report emphasizes practical, real-world guidance retailers can apply immediately, pairing industry benchmarks with homeowner insights and operational best practices.

The full report is now available for download.

