2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report Reveals What Separates Top Performers as Growth Normalizes

Drawing on insights from nearly 200 flooring retailers and 1,300 homeowners, new research from Floorzap shows why execution — not demand — is becoming the defining advantage in 2026
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floorzap today announced the release of its 2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report, a comprehensive research study examining how flooring retailers are responding to changing customer expectations, margin pressure, and increasing operational complexity. The report is based on a survey of nearly 200 flooring store owners and operators, combined with insights from 1,300 homeowners, delivering clear benchmarks and actionable takeaways for the year ahead.
This year's report was developed in partnership with the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), with a dedicated focus on installation quality, installer certification, and the downstream impact on claims, customer satisfaction, and profitability.
"We were excited to partner with Floorzap on this initiative," said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. "The data reinforces what we're seeing across the industry — installer certification is becoming increasingly important, not just from a craftsmanship standpoint, but for the measurable impact it has on reducing claims, protecting margins, and improving the overall customer experience."
The findings reveal a widening gap between retailers who have modernized their operations and those still relying on manual, disconnected processes. As lead volumes fluctuate and customers demand faster quotes, clearer communication, and flexible payment options, operational efficiency has emerged as a critical competitive advantage.
"Flooring retailers are being asked to do more with less, while still delivering a better customer experience," said Matt Buckley, General Manager at Floorzap. "This report shows exactly where the industry is feeling pressure and how top-performing businesses are adapting their operations to win in 2026."
Key Findings from the 2026 Report Include:
- Nearly 60% of retailers convert more than 30% of inquiries, making missed calls, slow responses, and inconsistent follow-up one of the most expensive hidden growth constraints in 2026
- 80% of flooring retailers offer financing, but use it on less than 5% of jobs, leaving meaningful deal size and scope expansion unrealized
- Top performers invest in integrated systems at just 3–10 employees, compounding visibility, margin control, and execution advantages before complexity forces change
The release of the report follows Floorzap's recent product announcement at The International Surface Event (TISE), where the company unveiled new capabilities designed to help flooring retailers streamline operations across the full job lifecycle—from the first customer interaction through final payment and reconciliation. Together, the research and the product release underscore Floorzap's continued focus on solving the real operational challenges facing today's flooring businesses.
Unlike traditional industry reports, the 2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report emphasizes practical, real-world guidance retailers can apply immediately, pairing industry benchmarks with homeowner insights and operational best practices.
The full report is now available for download.
