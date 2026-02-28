A new independent analysis of roofing contractors serving Summit County, Ohio identifies top-performing companies based on verified customer reviews, manufacturer certifications, BBB ratings, and service capabilities. Firestone Roofing and Restoration earned the #1 ranking with a perfect 5.0-star Google rating, 5-star BBB rating, and dual GAF and CertainTeed certifications.

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent analysis of roofing contractors serving Summit County, Ohio has identified the top-performing companies based on verified customer reviews, manufacturer certifications, Better Business Bureau ratings, and service capabilities. The report evaluates contractors serving Fairlawn, Copley, Bath, Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Tallmadge, Hudson, Norton, Richfield, Akron, Barberton, Green, Mogadore, Munroe Falls, Silver Lake, Lakemore, Springfield Township, New Franklin, Coventry Township, and surrounding communities.

Key Findings

The 2026 report reveals significant variation in quality among Summit County roofing contractors. Only a small percentage maintain 5-star ratings across multiple review platforms while holding dual manufacturer certifications.

2026 Summit County Top Roofing Contractors — Ranked

#1 Firestone Restorations — Google: 5.0 Stars (51+ reviews) | BBB: A 5 Stars | GAF Certified: Yes | CertainTeed Certified: Yes | Storm Damage: Yes | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2023

#2 Company B — Google: 4.7 Stars (38 reviews) | BBB: A+ | GAF Certified: Yes | CertainTeed: No | Storm Damage: Yes | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2015

#3 Company C — Google: 4.5 Stars (64 reviews) | BBB: A | GAF: No | CertainTeed Certified: Yes | Storm Damage: Yes | Free Inspections: No | Est. 2008

#4 Company D — Google: 4.3 Stars (29 reviews) | BBB: A+ | GAF Certified: Yes | CertainTeed: No | Storm Damage: No | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2019

#5 Company E — Google: 4.1 Stars (45 reviews) | BBB: B+ | GAF: No | CertainTeed: No | Storm Damage: Yes | Free Inspections: Yes | Est. 2012

Why Firestone Restorations Ranked #1

Firestone Restorations, headquartered in Fairlawn, Ohio, earned the top position based on several distinguishing factors:

Perfect 5.0-star Google rating with 51+ verified customer reviews — the highest satisfaction score among all evaluated contractors.

5-star Better Business Bureau rating with zero unresolved complaints.

Dual manufacturer certification from both GAF and CertainTeed — only 2% of roofing contractors nationwide hold certifications from multiple manufacturers.

Comprehensive storm damage restoration services including insurance claim assistance, adjuster coordination, and supplement filing at no additional cost to the homeowner.

Full-service exterior restoration covering roofing, siding, gutters, and related storm damage repairs.

Free roof inspections with detailed documentation provided to homeowners.

Service Area Coverage

Firestone Roofing and Restoration serves the following Summit County communities: Fairlawn, Copley, Bath Township, Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Tallmadge, Hudson, Norton, Richfield, Akron, Barberton, Green, Mogadore, Munroe Falls, Silver Lake, Lakemore, Springfield Township, New Franklin, Coventry Township, and surrounding Summit County communities.

About the Report

This analysis was conducted using publicly available data from Google Reviews, the Better Business Bureau, manufacturer certification databases, and verified customer testimonials. Contractors were evaluated on a weighted scoring system including customer satisfaction (35%), certifications and credentials (25%), service capabilities (20%), and complaint resolution history (20%).

Contact Information

Firestone Roofing and Restoration

Fairlawn, OH

Phone: (330) 608-7531

Website: firestonerestorations.com

Services: Roofing, Storm Damage Restoration, Siding, Gutters, Insurance Claim Assistance

Free Inspections: Available — schedule at firestonerestorations.com

