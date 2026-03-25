2026 TuneCore Accelerator Report Highlights Global Streaming and Audience Growth for Independent Artists

The fourth installment of the TuneCore Accelerator report shows that TuneCore continues to provide the resources necessary for artists who are ready to grow their audience to stand out in a sea of releases, find listeners, increase their streams, and build sustainable, long-term careers. Post this

Brian Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, commented, "In the 20 years since TuneCore was founded, the industry has changed repeatedly—listeners have moved from downloads to streaming, music discovery has shifted primarily from blogs and magazines to playlists and social media trends—but our mission has stayed the same; to help independent artists get their music heard. While simply releasing music no longer guarantees that it will be heard, the fourth installment of the TuneCore Accelerator report shows that TuneCore continues to provide the resources necessary for artists who are ready to grow their audience to stand out in a sea of releases, find listeners, increase their streams, and build sustainable, long-term careers."

For the past three years, TuneCore has honed the TuneCore Accelerator platform to best respond to the specific needs of independent artists, including helping them promote their music on digital stores and streaming platforms, targeting listeners to better stand out against competing releases, increasing access to editorial playlist opportunities, and more. As a result, TuneCore Accelerator now boasts more than 515,000 artists enrolled on the platform, with TuneCore Accelerator directly responsible for more than 50 billion new streams and 15 billion track discoveries since the platform's launch. Last year, Believe Group's proprietary catalog optimizer, which powers TuneCore's Accelerator, was enhanced to more effectively select artists and tracks with a higher likelihood for success, resulting in 24 billion new streams generated for selected artists throughout the past year, representing a 17% increase in generated new streams since last year's report.

The continuous refinement of TuneCore Accelerator has provided artists with top-of-the-line resources to help them build sustainable careers, cementing the company as the industry's top audience growth and development platform for self-releasing artists.

Key findings from the fourth TuneCore Accelerator Report include:

TuneCore Accelerator is Connecting Artists' Music to New Audiences and Driving Growth for Their Releases

Over the last twelve months, Accelerator contributed to over 2.8 billion artist discoveries[1] and 6.8 billion track discoveries[2] for artists in the program.

TuneCore Accelerator is Helping New Artists Breakout and Established Artists Thrive

More than 14,000 artists earned streaming royalties for the first time through TuneCore Accelerator. An additional 14,000 artists surpassed 1 million or more streams for the first time, with 500 reaching 100 million streams or more. All told, the platform helped nearly 42,000 artists reach streaming milestones that placed them in the top 25% of all artists streamed across DSPs over the last 12 months

Most crucially: nearly 25% of artists that hit these milestones used TuneCore Accelerator for at least half of their total streams.

Back Catalog Releases Are Seeing Substantial Growth Through TuneCore Accelerator

TuneCore Accelerator increases the value of every song activated on the platform, making it perfect to give new life to older releases. This year, tracks released more than 18 months ago generated 24% more revenue than they would without TuneCore Accelerator across all platforms.

TuneCore Accelerator Drives Results in All Genres

Artists with tracks activated in Accelerator are seeing their streaming numbers skyrocket across all genres. R&B/Hip Hop (+5.4 billion streams), Latin (+3.4 billion), Pop (+2.1 billion), Electronic (+1.5 billion), Christian / Gospel (+1.5 billion), Singer-Songwriter (+1.3 billion), and Country (+1.1 billion) tracks have seen particularly impressive gains from the program in the past year.

Accelerator is Connecting Artists to Global Fans

TuneCore Accelerator is fueling streaming growth for artists around the world, helping tracks reach new audiences and build momentum across key global markets. In the past year, the US, Brazil, France, Germany, the UK, and Mexico showed significant growth, posting 33%, 35%, 31%, 26%, 31%, and 63% streaming growth rates for tracks in TuneCore Accelerator.

More Artists at Every Level are Joining TuneCore Accelerator

More than 515,000 independent artists around the world have signed up for TuneCore Accelerator, with tracks from more than 150,000 artists being selected and activated on the platform, representing a 36% increase from last year.

Case studies:

Bfb Da Packman

Imagine the funniest person you know hails from Houston, TX, has a microphone, plus razor-sharp emcee skills – that's Bfb Da Packman. But Pack's career growth is nothing to laugh at: in the past year, Accelerator has driven an additional 20M streams for Pack, including 1.9M additional streams for "Syrup Damage."

But with 69 tracks activated, this isn't a single breakout moment - it's a sustained growth driver.

Bfb Da Packman commented, "Man, TuneCore helped me stay independent for real. Getting my money fast kept my whole grind funded, and they've been a big part of helping my songs catch fire online."

Elsa y Elmar

By the time Elsa y Elmar entered Accelerator, she was an electronica pop mainstay who'd already opened for Coldplay and received two Latin Grammy nominations; TuneCore Accelerator still helped her grow. The platform drove more than 40M gained streams for Elsa y Elmar's 6 activated tracks. Over the last 12 months, TuneCore Accelerator contributed 44% of the streams for "Grecia" (66M Spotify streams) and 50% of the total streams for "Planeando El Tiempo" (64M Spotify streams), and led to Elsa y Elmar being signed by Believe to take her career to the next stage. No artist is too successful to benefit from TuneCore Accelerator; TuneCore Accelerator helps artists achieve the success they want.

Elsa y Elmar commented, "I am an independent artist, and forging my own path has never been easy. Since my first EP in 2013, TuneCore has been the partner behind the distribution of my music, opening doors that once seemed closed to me. Working with them has allowed me to learn, with full transparency, how the music industry truly works. Their tools—such as TuneCore Accelerator—have been key in helping me reach a wider audience and, in the medium term, generate more income. Being an independent artist was something that seemed impossible just a few years ago, but in my business vision, recorded music is our greatest asset and we must protect it. I am deeply grateful to them."

The full TuneCore Accelerator Report can be found HERE.

About Believe:

Believe is a global artist development company. We empower local artists, labels and publishers to grow their audiences at each stage of their careers with expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Operating in 50+ countries, with more than 2,000 employees, Believe offers a full range of services including audience development, publishing, marketing and distribution, with a tailor-made approach to fit any artist, label or publisher. Believe champions independence and innovation through a unique model that combines local expertise with a global tech platform, delivering exclusive solutions for artists to promote and monetize their music thanks to strategic partnerships with leading global digital service providers. With a leading portfolio of brands that includes Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore, Groove Attack, Sentric, AllPoints and Byond, Believe artists generated more than 800 billion streams worldwide in 2024 across all genres, and were recognized with more than 70 leading industry awards.Believe is a simplified joint-stock company under French law. Learn more at www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

**Appendix**

[1]: Total number of times TuneCore Accelerator program was the source for a listener to discover an artist

[2]: Total number of times TuneCore Accelerator program was the source for a listener to discover a track

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore