2027 Military World Games Marks One-Year Countdown With Announcement of Inaugural Sports Science Symposium (S3)

Launching exactly one year from today during the 2027 CISM Military World Games, S3 establishes a permanent annual home for the military-sport-science convergence field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking exactly one year until the opening of the Games, the 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee today celebrated the official countdown milestone by announcing the inaugural Sports Science Symposium (S3). This 1,000-seat, invitation-only, three-day convening will take place during the 2027 CISM Military World Games, June 24–July 4, 2027, bringing together military readiness institutions, elite athletic performance programs, human performance scientists, and defense-adjacent innovators in a single curated forum that has never before existed.

The symposium launches alongside the first U.S.-hosted Military World Games in CISM history—an event that will convene more than 10,000 military athletes from 142 nations across 27 sports over ten days. Designed not as a conference or academic panel series but as a translational engine, S3 accelerates the speed at which scientific discovery moves from research into applied practice for soldiers and elite athletes. S3 is organized and operated by the U.S. Performance Center (USPC) in partnership with the MWG27 Local Organizing Committee, utilizing IMPCT Group as a strategic partner. The symposium also serves as the inaugural showcase for TRIUMPH—The Translational Research Institute for Universal Medical & Performance Health—details of which will be announced separately.

"The Military World Games have always been about more than competition—they are about what sport reveals in the people who serve. S3 takes that revelation and turns it into science that can protect and prepare the next generation of soldiers and athletes. We are proud to establish a permanent home of that work." — Ike Belk, Co-Chair, Military World Games 2027 Local Organizing Committee

A TRANSLATIONAL ENGINE FOR THE FIELD

S3 exists to dismantle the research silos that have historically separated military and athletic performance science. By unifying the scientific capabilities of elite academic institutions, high-performance centers, and international sports organizations, S3 accelerates the speed at which discovery moves into real-world practice for soldiers and athletes alike.

For active-duty service members, S3 drives advancements in military readiness, cognitive resilience, and load management. For elite athletes—including dual-service populations like the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)—S3 isolates the training, recovery, and injury-prevention protocols required for peak performance. Through these advancements, S3 integrates these insights into healthcare delivery systems, creating a proactive framework that promotes lifelong durability and quality of life for all.

ADDRESSING A FEDERAL-SCALE READINESS PROBLEM

The U.S. Military Health System absorbs an estimated $3.7 billion annually in musculoskeletal (MSK) injury costs—the leading cause of medical discharge among first-term Army enlistments. More than 70 percent of military clinical presentations involve preventable MSK injury, and over 10 million duty days are lost each year to readiness gaps that human performance science is built to close. S3 is the neutral convening venue where that science meets the institutions deploying it.

"When we set out to build the most consequential Military World Games in CISM history, we knew the legacy had to extend beyond the medals. S3 gives us a research institution and an annual gathering that will draw the world's best military and athletic performance scientists every year. That is an economic and intellectual asset that compounds for decades." — David Koerner, Co-Chair, Military World Games 2027 Local Organizing Committee

SIX WORKING GROUPS. THREE DAYS. ONE ANNUAL CONVENING.

S3 is structured around six independent working groups—covering High-Performance Training, Injury Prevention, Recovery Science, Nutrition and Fueling, Mental Performance, and Environmental Physiology—each producing a State-of-Field chapter. The three-day program builds energy on Day 1, reaches its commercial and research peak on Day 2, and closes with leader roundtables and a Founding Partner dinner on Day 3.

A PERMANENT ANNUAL EVENT AND ECONOMIC ASSET

S3 is not a one-time event. Beginning in 2027, it returns annually—establishing a permanent institutional home of the military-sport-science convergence field. Each edition brings an invitation-only cohort of senior defense officials, capital representatives, human performance executives, and allied nation military leadership, generating recurring regional impact year after year.

Defense-technology and human performance companies that discover our ecosystem through S3 become candidates for regional investment, partnership, and talent development. The symposium's annual return ensures our identity as a global hub for military and athletic performance science compounds long after the Military World Games conclude.

The MWG27 Local Organizing Committee selected IMPCT Group as its strategic partner for S3 because the Games are being built, in part, by the community they are built to serve. A veteran-owned business with more than 20 years of experience in military community engagement, strategy development, and live events production, IMPCT Group brings deep expertise and long-standing relationships across the military community and defense sector.

ABOUT THE SPORTS SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM (S3)

The Sports Science Symposium (S3) is an invitation-only annual convening at the intersection of military readiness, elite athletic performance, and human performance science. S3 launches during the 2027 CISM Military World Games and returns annually as a standalone event. S3 is organized and operated by the U.S. Performance Center (USPC) in partnership with the MWG27 Local Organizing Committee.

ABOUT THE U.S. PERFORMANCE CENTER (USPC)

The U.S. Performance Center (USPC) is a premier human performance ecosystem that seamlessly blends advanced sports science, research, and translational technology with elite athletic training and military readiness. Designed to dismantle research silos, USPC partners with top academic institutions, national governing bodies, and defense agencies to transition scientific breakthroughs directly into applied, real-world protocols for peak human durability, recovery, and performance.

ABOUT THE 2027 CISM MILITARY WORLD GAMES

The 2027 CISM Military World Games—the 8th Military World Summer Games - will be held in the Carolinas, June 25–July 4, 2027. The first-ever U.S.-hosted edition of the Games, MWG27 will welcome more than 10,000 military athletes from 142 nations competing across 27 sports over ten days. Organized under the theme of Peace Through Sport, MWG27 is produced by the Local Organizing Committee in partnership with CISM—the International Military Sports Council, founded in 1948. For more information, visit www.mwg27.com

Media Contact

MWG27 Communications, 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee, 1 7042189362, [email protected], mwg27.com

SOURCE 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee