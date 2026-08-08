2027 Rates Have Landed: DRGCalculator.com and DRGPricer.com Announce Full Readiness for FY2027 DRG Grouping and Claim Pricing

The window between the final rates landing and October 1 is when revenue-cycle teams can actually do something about the change. Our users aren't reading summaries of the update — they're pricing their own claims against it, today. Post this

"The period between CMS publishing the final rule and October 1 is one of the most valuable planning windows for revenue-cycle teams," said a Payerparity spokesperson. "Our users aren't reading summaries of the update—they're running their own claims through the finalized FY2027 methodology, quantifying reimbursement changes, and making informed operational decisions before the new rates take effect."

Quantify Your FY2027 Financial Impact

Whether you're modeling payer contracts, validating reimbursement, supporting Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) initiatives, or processing large claim volumes, the FY2027 transition has measurable financial implications. DRGCalculator.com and DRGPricer.com enable organizations to model reimbursement using their own facility-specific payment factors and contracts—without lengthy implementation projects or onboarding cycles.

FY2027 Platform Capabilities

Live FY2027 DRG Grouping and Pricing — Group inpatient claims and generate detailed pricing worksheets using the finalized FY2027 CMS methodology, with FY2026 available for side-by-side comparison.

Facility-Specific Payment Modeling — Calculate reimbursement using your organization's own wage indexes, payment factors, and reimbursement methodologies rather than relying on national averages.

Enterprise Batch Adjudication — Process high claim volumes with enterprise-scale performance and audit-ready transparency.

Optional AI-Assisted CDI Review — AI-powered documentation review helps identify potential documentation opportunities while deterministic, rules-based DRG grouping and pricing remain the authoritative reimbursement engine.

API and Core-System Integration — Integrate FY2027 DRG grouping and claim pricing directly into payer adjudication platforms, contract modeling systems, revenue-cycle applications, and custom workflows through robust APIs.

Organizations can begin evaluating FY2027 reimbursement immediately by generating pricing worksheets, testing the FY2027 grouper, or integrating the platform into existing workflows at https://drgcalculator.com and https://drgpricer.com.

About DRGCalculator.com and DRGPricer.com

DRGCalculator.com and DRGPricer.com provide enterprise-grade MS-DRG grouping, inpatient reimbursement pricing, and reimbursement-impact modeling for healthcare providers, health plans, consultants, and revenue-cycle professionals. Built for transparency, accuracy, and scale, the platforms deliver worksheet-level pricing from individual claim analysis through enterprise batch adjudication and API integration, helping organizations understand and optimize inpatient reimbursement under current CMS payment methodologies.

Media Contact

Media, Payerparity, 1 (332) 203-6291, [email protected], https://drgpricer.com/

SOURCE DRGCalculator.com and DRGPricer.com