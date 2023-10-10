20th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Offers a Weekend of Speakers and Shopping to Raise $1.3 Million for Omaha's Public Garden

"What a joy it was to celebrate 20 years of fine antiques in Omaha, as well as the numerous individuals and organizations that have helped the show and Lauritzen Gardens grow." - John Newman, executive director of Lauritzen Gardens Tweet this

"Introducing others to the joy of collecting antiques and the beauty of our botanical garden made the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show my mother's favorite weekend of the year," said Mimi Post, 2023 honorary co-chair. "What an honor it was to serve as honorary chair of the fabulous 20th anniversary show and continue to build and reimagine the event that she founded years ago with her dear friend Kimball Lauritzen."

A new design partnership with Kravet/Lee Jofa resulted in visuals throughout the show featuring Tree of Life, the crown jewel of Lee Jofa's collection. From a series of banners hung in the floral display hall to a peacock with feathers fashioned from Lee Jofa fabrics, and table linens, stage dIcor, wall and window graphics, guests were awed by this full-width design that features a flourishing, fantastical tree blooming with stylized flowers and with exotic birds perched on curving branches- a perfect pattern to display at a botanical garden. During the show's four days, Lee Jofa also provided opportunities for show patrons and local designers to see items from their archive, explore their inspired product lines, and learn from the company's experts, including Chief Creative Director Scott Kravet.

The event commenced on Thursday, September 28 with an elegant champagne reception for donors and a special reception for local interior designers, followed by cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at the Preview Party. More than 475 guests took advantage of the first opportunity to toast the show's 20th anniversary, shop the booths of the antiques exhibitors, and to enjoy a lively performance by local band eNVy.

The excitement continued into Friday with nearly 400 guests gathering as celebrated interior designer Alessandra Branca returned to the luncheon stage for the inaugural Kimball Lauritzen Luncheon & Lecture, an event renamed in honor of the show's co-founder. Branca is an expert at "reimagining" elements, giving traditional pieces a fresh spirit and vice versa, with new things presented in old ways through color, pattern, texture, and application. After proclaiming her sincere love for Omaha, Branca delivered an enthusiastic presentation on design, art, nature, travel, culture, and the other facets of life that have inspired her as a designer.

The show's Saturday schedule was reimagined this year, with two panel discussions highlighting the careers of four designers throughout the day. Both panels were hosted by past chairs of the show, who were recognized for their contributions to the event over the years. Saturday morning marked the return of Alexa Hampton, this time with her close friend and fellow trailblazer (and Architectural Digest AD100 talent), Corey Damen Jenkins. In a presentation full of personality and humor, they shared how their careers had very different starts, highlighted their recent work, and inspired the audience with their inventive and unexpected spaces.

Saturday afternoon's event featured interior designer Sarah Bartholomew and artist Serena Dugan, who took attendees on a delightful journey through their respective career paths, covering their work and life balance, and sharing their stunning portfolios. Bartholomew highlighted projects that showcase her fresh take on classic sensibility, with interiors that balance beauty and function and are both elegant and practical. She encouraged guests to define what "feels like home to them" in order to design spaces and find pieces that are suited to their lifestyle. Dugan gave patrons an inside look at her process in creating color combinations and patterns for her vibrant line of fabrics and wall coverings at Serena Dugan Studio, encouraging the audience to push boundaries, create something new, and not always "settle for what is already out there."

To close out the weekend, the luncheon crowd was treated to a second helping of wit and wisdom from Sam Sifton, an assistant managing editor for The New York Times, who is responsible for the publication's culture and lifestyle coverage. Sifton merged his current role and past role as founding editor of The New York Times Cooking together for a discussion on how the way we cook has changed since the start of COVID-19 plus a riveting round of Q&A. The meal, prepared by Abraham Catering, featured a kale salad and garlic braised short ribs from Sifton's latest cookbook The New York Times Cooking: No-Recipe Recipes, with the short ribs provided by Sunday's sponsor Omaha Steaks.

"As the garden's largest fundraiser, this event's benefits long outlast the weekend and give our team the opportunity to advance our educational programming, exhibits, and horticultural displays throughout the year," said John Newman, executive director of Lauritzen Gardens. "What a joy it was to celebrate 20 years of fine antiques in Omaha, as well as the numerous individuals and organizations that have helped the show and Lauritzen Gardens grow."

For 2023 show details, including a complete list of exhibitors, visit omahaantiqueshow.org.

The 2024 Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show will be held September 26 through 29 and will be chaired by Chloe Firestone, Ellie Grace, and Ande Johnson.

Lauritzen Gardens is a living museum of unique plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. It provides memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all. The organization's mission is carried out through the medium of beautiful and engaging display gardens, as well as plant research and conservation, and is supported by a wide variety of garden-based educational programs and special events.

Lauritzen Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the cafI serves lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Admission to Lauritzen Gardens is $15+tax for adults and $9+tax for children ages 3 to 12 and free for members and children ages 2 and under.

Lauritzen Gardens is conveniently located in the beautiful riverfront hills at First and Bancroft Streets and is close to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Old Market. For more information, please visit www.lauritzengardens.org or call (402) 346-4002.

